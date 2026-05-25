Yahya Falters As Al Hammadi Shines In Dubai Arabian Post

The mixed results at PFL MENA 9: Pride of Arabia on Sunday night underlined both the opportunity and pressure facing UAE fighters as the Professional Fighters League opened its 2026 regional season in Dubai. Yahya, one of the country's best-known mixed martial artists, entered the SmartCage with strong crowd backing, but Saadi's kicking game, body work and composure across three rounds proved enough for two judges to favour the Tunisian.

The official scorecards produced a split decision, with Saadi taking the featherweight quarter-final after three rounds of five minutes. Yahya had moments of success with his right hand and late forward pressure, but Saadi's calf kicks disrupted his rhythm early and helped shape the contest. The result moved Saadi's professional record to 7-2, while Yahya fell to 12-7 after a competitive first appearance under the PFL banner.

Yahya had promised an aggressive performance before the bout, and the fight delivered a brisk pace. Saadi attacked the lead leg from the opening exchanges, mixed punches to the body and head, and closed the first round with a trip takedown. Yahya answered in the second round by pressing forward and finding counters, then increased his output in the final frame. A late takedown from Yahya was not enough to shift the decision his way.

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Saadi described the win as difficult to put into words, praising Yahya as a tough opponent and saying he was proud of his own performance. For Yahya, the defeat was a setback rather than a collapse. He remained competitive throughout, but the scoring showed how narrow the margins can be in PFL's tournament format, where a quarter-final loss removes a fighter from the immediate route to the season title.

Al Hammadi's victory gave the night its strongest local breakthrough. Fighting Abeer Mansour Anwar Hassan in a three-round women's strawweight amateur bout, she earned a unanimous decision after maintaining pressure and showing the composure that has made her one of the country's most closely watched young combat sports prospects. She weighed in at 113.4lb before the bout, while Mansour came in at 114.8lb.

The 18-year-old, already known for success in MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at youth level, said fighting in front of her mother for the first time made the occasion special. She spoke of being surprised by the level of support inside the arena and said she wanted to return to the SmartCage for another victory. Her win strengthened her position as one of the faces PFL MENA is looking to build around as it tries to deepen its regional roster.

The event also carried wider significance for Dubai's role in regional combat sports. PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia featured fighters from across the Middle East and North Africa, with tournament quarter-finals in the featherweight and lightweight divisions alongside showcase bouts. The card began at 5pm GST and was streamed across the region, giving PFL another platform in a market where MMA audiences have expanded through UFC, UAE Warriors, Bellator-linked events and PFL's own growing presence.

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Bahrain's Hamza Kooheji advanced in the featherweight tournament with a unanimous decision over Taha Bendaoud, using control and takedowns to dominate key phases of the bout. His win positioned him for the semi-finals and reinforced his standing as one of the more experienced regional names in the bracket.

The lightweight co-main event produced a sharper finish, as Algeria's Ylies Djiroun stopped Morocco's previously unbeaten Salah Eddine Hamli by first-round TKO at 4:20. Djiroun's power punching ended Hamli's run and reshaped the lightweight field early in the season. Mohammad Fahmi also advanced after Assem Ghanem withdrew because of injury, while Ahmed El Sisy defeated Harda Karim by split decision and Basel Shalaan beat Abdullah Saleem by unanimous decision.