Gold Advances As Oil Risk Premium Fades Arabian Post

Spot bullion climbed to about $4,559 an ounce, while US gold futures traded near $4,560, extending gains as investors assessed signals that Washington and Tehran had moved closer to a framework that could ease pressure on Gulf energy flows. Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel during Asian and European trading, while West Texas Intermediate also dropped sharply, as traders priced in the chance of relief for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The move highlighted an unusual market alignment. Gold, normally supported by geopolitical stress, gained even as one source of geopolitical risk appeared to ease. The immediate driver was the dollar's retreat to a one-week low, which made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. Falling oil prices also lowered fears that energy costs would keep inflation elevated, adding to expectations that monetary policy could become less restrictive if price pressures moderate.

Oil's decline was centred on the possibility that a diplomatic understanding could reopen or normalise traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors. The waterway handles a large share of global crude and liquefied natural gas shipments, making any disruption a direct threat to fuel costs, freight markets and consumer inflation. A credible path towards de-escalation would reduce the premium built into crude prices since the Gulf confrontation intensified.

Market participants remained cautious because the diplomatic track has not yet produced a final settlement. The US has indicated that negotiations are continuing, while Iran has sought sanctions relief and guarantees linked to its energy exports, frozen assets and security concerns. Differences over Tehran's nuclear programme, regional armed groups and the role of Israel remain central obstacles. Any collapse in talks could quickly reverse the fall in crude and restore demand for defensive assets.

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Silver, platinum and palladium also advanced, suggesting a broader move across precious metals rather than a gold-only rally. Silver rose more than 3 per cent, helped by both safe-haven demand and industrial buying. Platinum and palladium gained as traders reassessed supply risks and the outlook for manufacturing demand if energy markets stabilise.

The dollar's weakness played a critical role in bullion's rise. Gold is priced internationally in dollars, so a softer greenback tends to lift demand from buyers using other currencies. The dollar index slipped as investors moved away from some defensive positions built during the escalation in the Middle East. US Treasury yields also remained a focus, as lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Central bank demand has added a longer-term floor under gold prices. Reserve managers have continued diversifying holdings after years of sanctions risk, currency volatility and concern over public debt levels in major economies. That structural buying has helped gold hold historically high levels even when risk appetite improves in equity markets.

Energy-sensitive economies gained from the oil retreat. Lower crude prices ease pressure on import bills, fuel subsidies and inflation expectations, particularly across Asia. Equity markets in oil-importing countries responded positively as investors anticipated relief for refiners, airlines, transport operators and consumer-facing companies. Currencies tied to heavy energy imports also strengthened as the drop in crude improved trade and current-account expectations.

For oil producers, the fall in prices presented a different calculation. Gulf exporters have benefited from elevated crude prices during the disruption, but prolonged instability in Hormuz carries risks for shipping insurance, investor confidence and regional security. A diplomatic settlement could reduce immediate price support while improving the reliability of export routes and lowering the risk of wider conflict.

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