RAK Central Square Advances Office Ambitions Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Ras Al Khaimah's push to build a deeper corporate real estate market has gained momentum after major structural works were completed at RAK Central Square, the emirate's first luxury Grade A office complex, keeping the project on track for a planned opening in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The five-building development will provide 2.27 million sq ft of high-quality workspace, with large, efficient floorplates of about 16,000 sq ft designed for regional and international companies. Superstructure works are expected to reach full structural height in the fourth quarter of 2026, giving the project a clear construction timeline as the emirate seeks to match rising investor activity with modern commercial infrastructure.

RAK Central Square sits at the heart of the wider RAK Central masterplan, a mixed-use district intended to combine offices, residential towers, hospitality, retail and public spaces in a walkable setting. The office complex is being positioned as a core business address for companies looking beyond the established corporate districts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while still retaining access to the wider UAE market.

The project's progress comes as demand for premium commercial space in Ras Al Khaimah is being shaped by several forces: strong company formation, expanding tourism, new hospitality investment and the emirate's strategy to draw international capital into real estate, manufacturing, services and technology-linked sectors. Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone added nearly 19,000 companies in 2025, a 44 per cent increase from the previous year, taking its business community to more than 40,000 companies across more than 50 sectors.

Services-related licences accounted for the largest share of new company registrations, followed by commercial and trading licences, while e-commerce maintained a notable share of business activity. That composition is important for RAK Central Square because many such firms require flexible, well-serviced offices rather than industrial premises. Project management consultancies, IT-linked businesses, marketing firms, commercial brokers and digitally enabled trading companies are among the categories supporting the shift toward higher-grade office demand.

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RAK Central Square's specification reflects those requirements. The development is planned with modern building systems, food and beverage outlets, retail amenities and a LEED Gold design approach, giving it the type of infrastructure sought by larger occupiers and professional services firms. The emphasis on flexible floors is intended to support companies at different stages of growth, from regional headquarters and branch offices to expanding enterprises seeking a more cost-effective base in the northern emirates.

Marjan Group Chief Executive Abdulla Al Abdouli has described the project as part of a broader effort to build a future-ready centre that can attract international companies and improve liveability. RAKEZ Group Chief Executive Ramy Jallad has linked the development to investor activity and the need for prime office space as more companies consider establishing operations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The wider RAK Central district is planned as one of the emirate's largest business and lifestyle destinations. Its masterplan includes millions of square feet of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, hotels, retail areas, parks and interconnected public spaces. Hospitality and residential schemes around the district, including Radisson Blu Hotel and Radisson Blu Residences at RAK Central, One RAK Central, Colibri Views and Juna, are expected to support a resident and visitor base for the new commercial hub.

Location is central to the project's commercial pitch. RAK Central Square offers access to Al Hamra Golf Course, Al Hamra Mall, The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach and Wynn Al Marjan Island, while maintaining links to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Dubai International Airport. Its proximity to Al Marjan Island is particularly significant as the island undergoes large-scale hospitality and residential development ahead of the planned opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island in 2027.

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Ras Al Khaimah is targeting 3.5 million visitors a year by 2030, up from 1.3 million in 2024, and the tourism pipeline is feeding demand for offices tied to hospitality, asset management, legal services, finance, design, construction, travel and destination management. The emirate has also been courting investment from China and Hong Kong in real estate, green technology and digital sectors, strengthening the case for a purpose-built commercial district.