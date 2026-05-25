Chainlink Expands Blockchain Access On AWS Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Chainlink has made its data standard available through AWS Marketplace, giving cloud developers and enterprise technology teams a simpler route to deploy oracle infrastructure for tokenised assets, stablecoins, decentralised finance and on-chain financial applications.

The launch brings Chainlink Data Feeds, Data Streams and Proof of Reserve into the AWS procurement environment, reducing the need for institutions to build bespoke systems to connect blockchains with market data, reserve information and existing enterprise infrastructure. The move strengthens the link between public cloud platforms and blockchain networks at a time when banks, asset managers, exchanges and fintech groups are testing tokenised securities, real-world assets and automated settlement systems.

The listing is significant because AWS Marketplace is already used by companies to buy approved software, cloud tools and professional services through established billing and vendor management channels. For institutions with strict procurement, compliance and security requirements, access through a familiar marketplace can shorten approval cycles and lower operational friction. Developers can now integrate Chainlink services while continuing to use AWS compute, storage, databases, serverless tools and security services.

Chainlink's role is centred on solving the“oracle problem”, a technical limitation under which blockchains cannot natively access external data, APIs, bank systems or market infrastructure. That constraint is particularly important for tokenisation because tokenised assets require accurate off-chain information such as prices, net asset values, ownership records, reserve levels and compliance status. Without reliable external data, smart contracts cannot safely support settlement, collateral management, trading or automated issuance.

The three services listed on AWS address different parts of that problem. Data Feeds provide decentralised price and market data used for valuation, settlement and risk controls. Data Streams are designed for faster market data delivery in applications such as derivatives, perpetual futures, prediction markets and other high-frequency on-chain products. Proof of Reserve gives issuers and protocols verifiable reserve attestations, supporting stablecoins and asset-backed tokens that need transparency without exposing sensitive business information.

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For financial institutions, the integration may help bridge a long-standing gap between blockchain experimentation and production-grade systems. Many firms have tested tokenised deposits, funds, bonds and collateral products, but large-scale adoption has been slowed by fragmented infrastructure, uncertain regulation, operational risk and the difficulty of connecting legacy systems with public and private blockchains. Chainlink's availability on AWS Marketplace gives enterprises another route to test these systems within cloud environments already used for core business workloads.

The development also reflects a broader shift in cloud strategy. Major cloud providers have moved from treating blockchain as a niche developer category to supporting digital asset infrastructure that can sit alongside artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity and financial services tools. The appeal for businesses lies less in speculative crypto activity and more in programmable settlement, real-time collateral visibility, auditability and cross-market interoperability.

Chainlink has been building relationships across capital markets and payments, with work involving Swift, Euroclear, UBS, J. P. Morgan's Kinexys, Mastercard, the Central Bank of Brazil, SBI, ANZ and other institutions. Its Runtime Environment, launched last year, was positioned as an orchestration layer for institutional smart contracts that need data, compliance controls, privacy and cross-chain connectivity. The AWS Marketplace listing complements that push by making the platform easier to access through established cloud channels.

Tokenised real-world assets have become one of the more active areas of blockchain development. Assets such as US Treasuries, private credit, commodities, money market funds and real estate are being represented as blockchain-based tokens to improve settlement speed, enable fractional ownership and automate lifecycle events. Market growth has been driven by institutional funds, regulated exchanges and specialist platforms seeking efficiency in issuance, trading and post-trade processing.

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Regulation remains a constraint. Supervisory authorities are demanding stronger controls around custody, investor protection, reserve verification, market abuse and cross-border issuance. China has tightened oversight of offshore tokenised asset-backed securities linked to onshore assets, while market operators in the US, Europe and the UK are pursuing tokenised securities under controlled frameworks. These developments show that tokenisation is moving into regulated finance, but not without scrutiny.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network