Georgia Backs Tether Lari Stablecoin Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Tether is preparing to launch GEL₮, a blockchain-based stablecoin tied to the Georgian lari, with backing from Georgia's government in a move aimed at putting the country's currency on digital asset rails and strengthening its position as a regional fintech hub.

The project, announced on Monday, would make GEL₮ a digital representation of the lari rather than a central bank digital currency. It is being positioned as a payment and settlement tool for lower-cost transfers, faster transaction processing, programmable payments and cross-border commerce. The plan adds a new layer to Georgia's digital asset strategy, which has combined crypto licensing, tax-payment conversion tools and a stablecoin rulebook under the oversight of the National Bank of Georgia.

Tether, best known as the issuer of USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, said GEL₮ would be developed with government support and within a framework designed to provide legal clarity for issuers, users and payment firms. The company's chief executive, Paolo Ardoino, said stablecoins were becoming“part of the infrastructure layer for global finance” and argued that Georgia's regulatory work had created a foundation for adoption.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the partnership was intended to build a“more connected, transparent, and digitally empowered financial world”, reflecting Tbilisi's broader effort to attract blockchain firms, payment platforms and technology investment. Georgia has sought to market itself as a business-friendly jurisdiction between Europe and Asia, with relatively low operating costs and a financial sector keen to expand beyond conventional banking.

The National Bank of Georgia approved stablecoin rules in March, setting out requirements for virtual asset service providers that wish to issue tokens pegged to the lari, foreign currencies or other approved assets. Issuers must obtain prior written consent, maintain reserve assets worth at least 100 per cent of tokens in circulation and provide redemption at nominal value. The rules also require annual reporting, external reserve verification, cybersecurity checks and anti-money laundering controls.

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A minimum capital requirement of GEL 500,000 applies to issuers, separate from reserve assets. Larger stablecoin issuers face additional capital and governance obligations, including supervisory structures once reserves cross defined thresholds. Firms that had already launched stablecoins before the new regime came into force were given six months to submit documents, audits and compliance material to the central bank.

The framework draws on international standards covering reserves, redemption, issuer oversight and compliance, while also seeking compatibility with the direction of United States stablecoin regulation. Washington's GENIUS Act has sharpened global debate over who may issue payment stablecoins, what assets must back them and how quickly holders can redeem tokens. Georgia's approach appears designed to make its market accessible to global digital asset companies while limiting the regulatory uncertainty that has held back local currency stablecoins in smaller economies.

The launch would come as stablecoins have moved beyond their original role as trading instruments inside crypto exchanges. Dollar-pegged tokens dominate the market, with USDT and USDC accounting for most liquidity. Their use has widened into remittances, treasury management, decentralised finance, merchant payments and settlement between digital platforms. Non-dollar stablecoins remain far smaller, but governments and banks are increasingly exploring them as a way to defend monetary relevance in tokenised finance.

For Georgia, a lari-linked stablecoin could support domestic payment innovation and regional trade, particularly if merchants, fintech firms and remittance providers adopt it. The country receives substantial cross-border inflows from workers, tourists and businesses, making settlement speed and foreign-exchange costs important for households and small companies. A programmable lari token could also help developers build automated payment services, escrow tools and digital invoicing products.

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Risks remain significant. Stablecoins depend on trust in reserves, redemption systems, cybersecurity and issuer governance. Tether has faced scrutiny over transparency and the composition of its reserves, although it has expanded public attestations and remains the dominant player in global stablecoin liquidity. For GEL₮, confidence will depend on whether users can redeem tokens smoothly for lari, whether reserves are independently verified, and how the central bank supervises the structure once details of issuance and distribution are released.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network