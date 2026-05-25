Trade Delegation Signals Canada Reset Arabian Post

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit Canada from May 25 to 27, accompanied by around 150 business leaders for meetings in Ottawa and Toronto. The delegation is expected to include senior representatives from mining, energy, automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, education and technology, with talks centred on investment, market access and the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The visit comes as negotiators from both countries hold another round of discussions in Ottawa from May 25 to 29. Officials are working towards an early conclusion of the trade pact after formally relaunching negotiations this year. The agreement is intended to widen market access, reduce barriers and deepen supply-chain cooperation across sectors where both economies see strategic value.

Bilateral trade stood at nearly $9bn in 2024-25, modest in relation to the size of the two economies. Both governments have set a target of raising trade to $50bn by 2030, a goal that would require faster progress in goods, services, investment and energy cooperation. Canada is seeking stronger commercial links beyond its heavy dependence on the United States, while New Delhi is trying to secure reliable supplies of critical minerals, uranium, clean-energy technology and advanced manufacturing inputs.

Energy and minerals are expected to figure prominently in the discussions. Canada holds significant reserves of uranium, potash, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements, all of which are relevant to New Delhi's nuclear power, fertiliser security, electric mobility and electronics manufacturing plans. Earlier this year, the two sides announced a C$2.6bn uranium supply arrangement involving Cameco, giving fresh weight to talks on long-term clean-energy cooperation.

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Market access will be another sensitive area. New Delhi wants wider entry for textiles, leather goods, processed foods, pharmaceuticals and services, while Canada is expected to push for opportunities in agriculture, energy, education, financial services and high-technology sectors. Businesses on both sides have argued that tariffs, standards, certification rules and mobility restrictions have limited the relationship despite strong people-to-people ties and a large diaspora in Canada.

The delegation also carries political significance. Relations deteriorated sharply in 2023 after Ottawa alleged involvement by New Delhi in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. New Delhi rejected the allegation, and both sides expelled diplomats as the dispute spread into security, visa and intelligence cooperation. The strain interrupted trade talks and pushed commercial engagement into a lower gear.

A gradual reset began after political engagement resumed at senior levels. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit in Alberta in June 2025, and the two governments subsequently restored channels for trade and strategic dialogue. Carney's visit to India in March 2026 gave the relationship a clearer economic framework, including the signing of terms of reference for the trade pact and a commitment to expand cooperation in energy, technology, agriculture, education and defence-related sectors.