Vibe Coding Boom Exposes Security Faultlines Arabian Post

The shift is drawing writers, students, founders, investors, teachers and small businesses into a field that had long required technical training. These users are building websites, internal dashboards, classroom tools, workflow apps and lightweight commercial products in hours, helped by AI platforms that translate plain English into code, databases, interfaces and deployment instructions. The appeal is obvious: software ideas that once needed a developer, a budget and weeks of iteration can now be tested over a weekend.

That speed, however, is exposing a widening safety gap. The Moltbook incident in February 2026 has become a reference point for the risks attached to fast AI-assisted development. Security researchers found that a misconfigured Supabase database linked to the AI social-network platform allowed broad access to platform data, exposing about 1.5 million API authentication tokens, 35,000 email addresses and private messages between agents. The issue was secured within hours after disclosure, but the episode underlined how a single configuration error can turn an experimental product into a large-scale security event.

The 63 per cent figure points to a structural change in software creation. Vibe coding platforms are no longer serving only engineers seeking faster prototyping. They are attracting people with domain expertise but little knowledge of authentication, access control, database permissions, encryption, logging or secure deployment. That democratisation is expanding the pool of builders while also expanding the pool of accidental vulnerabilities.

Industry data shows that non-developers are using these tools for practical and increasingly ambitious projects. About 44 per cent of vibe-coded output has been associated with sophisticated applications such as ecommerce sites, while 20 per cent involves personal websites and 11 per cent full-stack or personal software projects. Adoption is not concentrated in one region. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of usage at more than 40 per cent, followed by Europe, North America and Latin America.

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The growth has been fuelled by platforms including Vercel's v0, Cursor, Lovable, Replit, Bolt, Hostinger Horizons and other AI app builders. Their interfaces allow users to describe an idea, ask the system to generate a design, add features, fix errors and deploy the result. For entrepreneurs and small teams, this lowers the cost of experimentation. For students and creators, it turns coding into a conversational process. For companies, it offers a way to build internal tools without waiting for engineering capacity.

Yet the same tools can conceal complexity. A non-developer may see a functioning login page without understanding whether passwords are handled safely. A generated database may work during testing while exposing records because row-level security is absent or misconfigured. API keys may be placed in client-side code. Error messages may reveal sensitive information. Dependencies may contain known vulnerabilities. Generated code may also be hard to maintain because the builder does not fully understand how the parts fit together.

Security specialists argue that the issue is not AI-generated code alone, but deployment without review. Academic work on agent-generated code has found a persistent gap between functional correctness and security. In one benchmark of real-world software tasks, some AI agents produced code that worked in a narrow sense but failed security checks at a much higher rate. That finding reflects a broader problem: users often judge software by whether it appears to run, not whether it can withstand misuse.