HYPE Rally Accelerates On Buyback Demand Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Hyperliquid's HYPE token has climbed to record levels after the decentralised exchange channelled almost all of its trading-fee revenue into open-market token purchases, strengthening confidence in one of the fastest-growing protocols in crypto derivatives.

The token traded above $64 over the weekend, extending a sharp advance that has taken it from below $4 at its 2024 lows to a position among the largest digital assets by market value. The rally has been driven by a combination of platform revenue, aggressive buybacks, expanding institutional access through US-listed spot products and rising interest in on-chain perpetual futures.

At the centre of the move is Hyperliquid's Assistance Fund, which has absorbed more than $1.16bn in trading fees to buy HYPE tokens in the open market. The mechanism directs 99 per cent of perpetuals and spot-order-book revenue towards the fund, excluding certain builder and protocol fees. That structure has turned trading activity on the exchange into persistent token demand, giving HYPE a different market profile from many crypto assets that rely mainly on speculative flows or staking narratives.

The scale of the buyback programme has become more significant as Hyperliquid's trading volumes have expanded. The platform has built a strong position in decentralised perpetual futures, a market that allows traders to take leveraged positions without expiry dates. Its appeal rests on high-speed execution, low fees and a purpose-built blockchain architecture designed for order-book trading rather than the automated market-maker model that shaped earlier decentralised exchanges.

HYPE's advance also coincides with the launch of spot investment products in the United States, including vehicles linked to Bitwise and 21Shares. These products have widened access for professional investors who prefer brokerage-based exposure rather than direct custody of crypto assets. Initial inflows remain modest compared with the increase in HYPE's market value, suggesting that the ETF narrative has amplified sentiment but has not been the sole driver of the rally.

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Market participants have pointed instead to the buyback model as the stronger force. A steady conversion of exchange revenue into token purchases can reduce available supply during periods of heavy trading, especially when new demand arrives from funds, retail buyers and momentum traders. That dynamic has helped HYPE outperform many larger tokens during a period when broader crypto markets have shown mixed direction.

Hyperliquid has also benefited from growing debate over the future of 24-hour trading and tokenised market access. Products built on the network have been used to offer perpetual futures tied to assets beyond standard crypto pairs, including commodities and private-market proxies. That has positioned the ecosystem at the intersection of decentralised finance and traditional market experimentation, although regulatory boundaries remain a major constraint, especially for users in the United States.

The rally has drawn comparisons with earlier exchange-token models, where trading venues used fee income to support native assets. Hyperliquid's version differs because the buyback is closely tied to protocol revenue and executed through an on-chain assistance mechanism. Supporters argue that this aligns token value with platform activity more directly than incentive programmes funded by token emissions.

Risks remain substantial. HYPE's rapid rise leaves it vulnerable to profit-taking, sharp liquidations and shifts in derivatives positioning. Crypto assets with strong narratives can reverse quickly when leverage builds across perpetual markets. Questions also remain over future token unlocks, governance decisions and the durability of trading volumes if market volatility falls.

Competition is another concern. Centralised exchanges still dominate global derivatives trading, while decentralised rivals are improving execution, liquidity incentives and cross-chain access. Hyperliquid's challenge is to maintain deep liquidity without relying excessively on speculative trading surges. Its fee-generation model depends on active markets, and any prolonged decline in volume would reduce the pace of buybacks.

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Regulation could also reshape the outlook. US-listed spot products may draw more institutional attention, but decentralised derivatives platforms face continuing scrutiny over access controls, leverage, market integrity and investor protection. Platforms operating outside conventional exchange frameworks may benefit from innovation speed, yet they also carry legal and compliance uncertainties that traditional financial institutions monitor closely.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network