Blockcon Brings Dealmaking Retreat To Punta Cana Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">BlockCon Punta Cana 2026 is positioning itself as a high-end business retreat where Web3 companies, iGaming operators, financiers and policy specialists will meet as digital assets move deeper into mainstream financial infrastructure.

Scheduled for 25-28 November 2026 at Barceló Bávaro Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, the event is being promoted as an all-inclusive gathering designed around executive networking rather than a conventional expo-hall conference. Organisers expect about 1,000 participants, more than 50 speakers, representation from over 65 countries and participation by more than 90 companies, with C-suite executives expected to account for about half of the audience.

The retreat's agenda places finance, iGaming and the digital economy at the centre of its programme, with tracks spanning venture capital, startup growth, cross-border payments, stablecoins, real-world assets, prediction markets, regulation and policy. The format reflects a wider shift in the blockchain events market, where dealmaking, compliance discussions and institutional use cases are gaining priority over speculative token promotion.

BlockCon's speaker list includes Shaikh Ali Sultan Al Nuaimi of the Royal Family of the Emirate of Ajman, BOF Investments and Ajman Bank; Imad Al-Abdulgader, partner at DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group; Abdallah Mahmoud of Genesis Capital; Hamad Al Ali, a UAE-based businessman and chairman; Mario Ishii, a Buenos Aires Province senator; and Julio César Valentín, superintendent at the Insurance Superintendency of the Dominican Republic. The mix underlines the event's effort to draw participants from government, capital markets, investment, payments and digital asset businesses.

Ticketing details show an executive pre-sale priced at $1,495, with live executive tickets listed at $2,950 and VIP access at $3,945. Packages include retreat access, conferences, business experiences, four days and three nights of double-room accommodation, meals and adult beverages. Payment options listed by organisers include card networks and digital assets such as Tether and USDC, reflecting the event's focus on payments infrastructure as much as networking.

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The choice of Punta Cana adds a regional dimension to the gathering. The Dominican Republic has been strengthening oversight of online gaming, with a framework for online casino and sports betting licensing issued in 2024 and further responsible gaming measures introduced in 2026. That creates a relevant backdrop for discussions on iGaming payments, player protection, cross-border compliance and the risks that emerge when gambling platforms intersect with digital assets.

The iGaming industry has become one of the more visible commercial test beds for crypto payments because operators handle high-frequency deposits, withdrawals, affiliate payouts and multi-jurisdictional settlement. Stablecoins have gained attention in that market because they can reduce volatility compared with many cryptocurrencies while enabling faster transfers. At the same time, regulators remain concerned about anti-money laundering controls, consumer protection, advertising standards and the potential misuse of digital wallets by unlicensed operators.

Finance is another major driver behind the event's positioning. Banks, asset managers and payment companies are exploring tokenised cash, stablecoin settlement and real-world asset infrastructure as blockchain moves from retail speculation into institutional operations. Tokenised Treasury products, on-chain credit, programmable settlement and regulated digital money are increasingly treated as infrastructure questions for banks and fintech firms rather than niche crypto experiments.

That transition explains why events such as BlockCon are trying to bring venture investors, startup founders, policy advisers, financial institutions and iGaming operators into the same room. The commercial overlap is becoming clearer: betting firms need faster and compliant payment rails; banks are examining tokenisation and settlement efficiency; startups are building wallets, identity tools, risk systems and compliance software; and regulators are trying to define standards before digital finance scales further.

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The retreat format may offer advantages for high-level networking, particularly for executives seeking private discussions on partnerships, market entry, licensing and investment. Smaller, curated meetings can be more useful than crowded exhibition floors when participants are dealing with sensitive subjects such as payments compliance, token issuance, gambling regulation and institutional adoption.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network