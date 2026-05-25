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Brazil-Arab Gallery #60


2026-05-25 02:12:44
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Engineers assess the construction works in the historic center of Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, on the Mediterranean coast. A legacy of the Ottoman Empire, the old town was hit by regional conflicts around ten years ago and is now undergoing reconstruction.

©Abdullah Doma/AFP

The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #60 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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