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Brazil-Arab Gallery #60
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Engineers assess the construction works in the historic center of Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city, on the Mediterranean coast. A legacy of the Ottoman Empire, the old town was hit by regional conflicts around ten years ago and is now undergoing reconstruction. ©Abdullah Doma/AFP
The post Brazil-Arab Gallery #60 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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