MSME Ministry Accelerates PM Vishwakarma Roll-Out In West Bengal

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is set to roll out the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in West Bengal after the state government issued notifications constituting the State Monitoring Committee and District Implementation Committees.

Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME), held discussions with West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal on May 22 regarding faster implementation of the scheme, beneficiary identification, skill development and outreach among traditional artisans and craftspeople.

The discussions also covered implementation of other MSME schemes and measures to strengthen the MSME ecosystem in the state through institutional coordination and support.

According to the MSME Ministry, around 7.79 lakh artisans and craftspeople are currently enrolled under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in West Bengal.

Dr. Rajneesh said the scheme aims to preserve traditional skills while supporting artisans through modern tools, formal financial access and market linkages.

During the visit, Dr. Rajneesh also interacted with MSME associations and reviewed operations at the Technology Centre and Testing Centre in Kolkata to strengthen tooling, technology and testing support for MSMEs in the state.

He also inaugurated a transformer testing facility at the MSME Testing Centre in Kolkata. The facility will provide testing services for step-up and step-down transformers and is expected to support MSMEs engaged in transformer manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)

