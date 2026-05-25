India's Reits Distribute Rs 8,900 Crore In FY26, Up Over 50% Yoy

MENAFN - KNN India)India's five publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) collectively distributed over Rs 8,900 crore to unitholders during the full financial year 2025–26, representing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of over 50 per cent, according to data released by the Indian REITs Association (IRA).

The cumulative distribution since the inception of the REIT regime in India has now crossed Rs. 31,700 crore.

Q4 and Full-Year Performance

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, the five REITs together paid out over Rs. 2,566 crore to more than 4.25 lakh unitholders. As of Q4 FY2026, the total gross asset value of the Indian REIT market stood at over Rs. 2,72,000 crore, with a combined market capitalisation exceeding Rs. 1,70,000 crore as of May 22, 2026.

The five listed REITs - Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Knowledge Realty Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust - together manage a portfolio spanning over 187 million square feet of Grade A office and retail real estate across the country.

Sector Expanding and Maturing

The sector added one new listed REIT during FY2026, taking the total count to five - a marker of growing institutional confidence in the platform.

Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairperson, IRA, described FY2026 as a landmark year for the industry, citing strong distribution growth, portfolio expansion, and rising investor participation.

Aggarwal said, "The cumulative distribution of over Rs. 8,900 crores in FY26 represents a robust year-on-year growth of over 50 per cent. This significant increase underscores the resilience of the underlying assets, strong operating performance, and the sector's ability to deliver stable and predictable cash flows to unitholders.”

Growing Role in India's Capital Markets

“As India's commercial real estate market continues to evolve, REITs are steadily emerging as a preferred investment avenue for both domestic and global investors seeking transparent, professionally managed, yield generating assets. We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of the Indian REIT ecosystem and its expanding role in India's financial markets," he noted.

The IRA, a non-profit industry body formed under the guidance of SEBI and the Ministry of Finance, said the sector's expanding scale and distribution track record reflect its growing significance within India's broader capital markets ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)