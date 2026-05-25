Nearly 2,000 Infra Projects Worth Rs 42.78 Lakh Crore Underway 40% Near Completion: Govt

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released its Flash Report for April 2026 on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects, revealing that 1,981 ongoing projects with a total revised cost of Rs 42.78 lakh crore are currently being tracked across 17 Central Ministries and Departments through the government's PAIMANA monitoring platform.

Overall Progress and Pipeline

Cumulative expenditure on these projects stands at Rs 20.36 lakh crore - approximately 47.59 per cent of the total revised project cost - indicating steady implementation momentum.

Around 40 per cent of projects, or 801 in number, have achieved over 80 per cent physical completion, while 277 projects have crossed 80 per cent financial completion.

The portfolio comprises 814 Mega projects - each costing Rs 1,000 crore and above - with an original cost of Rs 31.63 lakh crore, alongside 1,167 Major projects valued below Rs 1,000 crore, amounting to Rs 5.49 lakh crore.

Sectoral Breakdown

Transport and Logistics is the dominant sector, accounting for 74 per cent of all projects - 1,459 in total - with a revised cost of Rs 23.34 lakh crore, or 55 per cent of the overall portfolio. This encompasses roads and highways, railways, aviation, urban public transport, shipping, and inland waterways.

The Energy sector follows with 221 projects at a revised cost of Rs 11.30 lakh crore (27 per cent), covering oil and gas infrastructure, electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and storage. Communication infrastructure accounts for Rs 2.73 lakh crore across 12 projects, while Water and Sanitation projects total Rs 2.30 lakh crore across 67 projects.

Ministry-wise Distribution

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways leads with 1,137 projects - 57 per cent of the total - and the largest share of revised project cost at Rs 10.81 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Railways follows with 260 projects at Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the Ministry of Power is implementing 102 projects worth Rs 5.53 lakh crore. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas accounts for 112 projects at Rs 5.19 lakh crore, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs oversees 51 projects valued at Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

April 2026: Commissionings and New Additions

Nine projects were commissioned during April 2026 across Housing and Urban Affairs, Railways, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and Labour and Employment.

Notable completions include a flyover and road overbridge on the Nagpur–Raipur corridor (Rs 758.4 crore), a power transmission system for 20 GW renewable energy evacuation from Rajasthan under Phase III (Rs 688.74 crore), and a sewerage management and treatment infrastructure project in Jabalpur (Rs 362.31 crore).

Additionally, 55 new projects were brought under PAIMANA monitoring during the month. Significant additions include the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 3 (Rs 15,611 crore), the Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project of 1,200 MW capacity (Rs 14,105.83 crore), and the Development of Zaheerabad Node under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (Rs 2,360 crore).

(KNN Bureau)