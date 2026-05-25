Union Mines Minister Directs Agencies To Fast-Track Mineral Exploration Projects

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy has directed all the mining and exploration agencies to accelerate pending projects.

During a series of review meetings in Bengaluru, he asked all agencies under the mines ministry to adopt a mission-mode approach to ensure mineral security of the country.

Senior officials of the Geological Survey of India, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Indian Bureau of Mines and the Remote Sensing and Aerial Survey division participated in the meetings chaired by the minister.

The minister reviewed progress in exploration of critical and strategic minerals including rare earth elements, lithium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, vanadium and platinum group elements.

He emphasised the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, remote sensing and integrated geoscience analytics in strengthening mineral exploration systems.

During the review meeting, the Geological Survey of India presented updates on exploration activities in Karnataka and Goa, including identification of gold, copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group element-bearing zones.

The organisation also outlined a five-year roadmap covering thematic mapping, AI and machine learning-enabled mineral targeting and advanced exploration projects over nearly 48,000 square kilometres.

The National Institute of Rock Mechanics highlighted its work in mining safety, tunnel engineering, hydropower projects, metro rail systems, seismic monitoring and controlled blasting.

The Indian Bureau of Mines reviewed progress related to sustainable mining, scientific mine closure, mineral beneficiation and operationalisation of auctioned mineral blocks under the National Critical Mineral Mission.

Officials from the Remote Sensing and Aerial Survey division said more than 6.5 lakh square kilometres had been covered under the National Aerogeophysical Mapping Programme, leading to over 200 exploration projects based on aero-geophysical datasets.

(KNN Bureau)

