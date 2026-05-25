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QU Virologist Wins Vaccine Research And Innovation Award In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar University (QU) virologist has won a prestigious award during the 8th Saudi International Vaccination Forum (SIVF) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the university announced on Monday.A university statement said Dr. Hadi Mohamad Yassine received the Vaccine Research and Innovation Award, in recognition of his contributions to advancing vaccine development and assessment, as well as his efforts in supporting scientific research aimed at addressing emerging public health challenges recognition reflects QU's continued commitment to fostering impactful research and innovation that contributes to improving healthcare outcomes locally, regionally, and globally Saudi International Vaccination Forum is a scientific platform that brings together international organizations, policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and public health leaders to address emerging challenges, innovations, and opportunities in immunization science, policy, and practice. Yassine said he was "deeply honored to receive this award and grateful for the support provided by Qatar University and my colleagues throughout this journey"."Advancing vaccine research and innovation requires strong collaboration across disciplines and institutions, and this recognition reflects the collective efforts dedicated to strengthening global health preparedness and improving public health outcomes".Meanwhile, Vice President for Health and Medical Sciences, Prof Asmaa Al-Thani, said: "We are proud of Dr. Yassine's outstanding achievement, which reflects Qatar University's commitment to research excellence, innovation, and addressing global health challenges."This recognition highlights the important contributions of our researchers in advancing vaccine science and strengthening international collaboration in public health".Commenting on the achievement, Director of the Biomedical Research Center, Dr. Feras Alali, hailed the award as a "testament to Qatar University's high-impact research and scientific leadership". "Dr. Hadi Yassine's contributions in vaccinology and infectious diseases exemplify the Center's mission to support innovative research that addresses pressing global health priorities and strengthens regional and international scientific collaboration."Dr. Yassine's recognition highlights the important role of scientific collaboration and research excellence in strengthening global health preparedness and advancing evidence-based vaccine development also aligns with Qatar University's strategic priorities in research and innovation, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030 through advancing human development, scientific discovery, and sustainable healthcare solutions.
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