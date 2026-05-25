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Qatar Prepares 733 Mosques And Prayer Grounds For Eid Al-Adha Prayers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced preparations at 733 mosques and outdoor prayer grounds across the country for Eid Al-Adha prayers Al-Adha festival is one of the key religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar and is marked by communal prayers and family gatherings ministry said Eid prayers for this year will begin on Wednesday at 5:00 am local time said the selected venues had been geographically distributed to cover all areas of the country and to make it easier for worshipers to attend prayers during the holiday.
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