Qatar Property Sales Top QR 558M In One Week

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Property transactions in Qatar totaled more than QR 558.8m ($153m) during the week of May 17 to 21, according to figures released by the country's real estate registration authority published by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice showed that sales contracts registered during the period reached QR 558,832,165.

The weekly bulletin said residential unit sales accounted for an additional QR 42.1m in transactions over the same period deals covered a wide range of properties, including vacant land plots, houses, residential buildings, residential compounds, a mixed-use administrative and commercial building, a palace, commercial-residential buildings, retail shops and residential units activity was concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Umm Salal and Al Khor and Al Thakhira.

Transactions were also recorded in The Pearl Island, Al Kharaitiyat, Lusail 69, Al Wukair and Umm Al Amad latest figures represent a notable increase from the previous reporting period, when property sales between May 10 and 14 totaled QR 7m rise in transaction value points to continued momentum in Qatar's real estate market, particularly across residential and mixed-use developments in and around Doha.