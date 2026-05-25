Increasing Demand For Subsidised Sheep During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Widam Food Company has sold around 7,000 sheep during the first three days of its subsidised sacrificial livestock initiative ahead of Eid al-Adha due to increasing demand during this period, Mousa Ahmed al-Othman, director of Public Relations at Widam Food Company, has pointed out.

He said the company allocated 12,500 subsidised sheep for eligible Qatari citizens aged 18 and above. The livestock includes Awassi, Harri, and local Arabian breeds, offered at QR1,050 per head, including slaughter, skinning, and cutting services. The company has also provided 5,000 non-subsidised Sudanese“Sawakin” sheep at QR1,250 per head to help meet growing market demand during the Eid season.

He further explained that the initiative is being implemented across six locations: Al Wakrah Central Slaughterhouse, the Abu Nakhla sales yard, Al Sheehaniya Slaughterhouse, Al Mazrouah yard in Umm Salal, and livestock yards adjacent to Al Khor and Al Shamal slaughterhouses. Operating hours are currently from 5am to 5pm daily.

He noted that subsidised sheep are being sold at nearly half the prevailing market price. The subsidised package includes QR1,000 for the sheep itself, QR34 for handling services, and QR16 covering slaughtering, skinning, and cutting fees. He added that the company has implemented an electronic verification system using Qatari ID cards and barcodes to prevent duplicate use of the subsidy programme, stressing that buyers must present their national ID cards at the time of purchase.

All sheep offered under the initiative weigh more than 40kgs and undergo thorough inspection by a specialised committee to ensure compliance with both health and Islamic requirements before distribution to sales outlets.

Accordingly, he pointed out that there was particularly strong demand for Syrian Awassi sheep, noting that this breed is currently unavailable in the local market except through the company, which has significantly increased customer demand.

Widam has also introduced an online booking service through the company's mobile application, enabling customers to select slaughter dates, preferred cutting methods, and delivery services during the days of Tashreeq for nominal fees, particularly through Al Wakrah Central Slaughterhouse.

Al-Othman confirmed that the company has increased slaughterhouse readiness and expanded staffing levels, in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and health inspection authorities, to ensure efficient slaughter operations, veterinary inspections, and the ability to meet increased demand during Eid.

The company has also secured large quantities of red meat supplies to support markets, restaurants, and hotels during the holiday season. He added that Widam will prepare sacrificial meat projects for several charitable organisations, which will distribute the sacrifices directly to eligible beneficiaries during the third and fourth days of Eid.

Al-Othman further noted that the company imports chilled sheep meat from Australia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Pakistan through approved slaughterhouses that comply with Qatar's health authorities' requirements.

The imported products are accompanied by official documentation and certificates confirming that the slaughtering process complies with Islamic Shariah principles under the supervision of accredited Islamic organisations in those countries.

He also announced that Al Wakrah Slaughterhouse will operate at full production capacity during Eid, with slaughterhouses across Qatar beginning operations immediately after Eid prayers and continuing until the end of each day. However, Al Wakrah Slaughterhouse will additionally operate during the evening of the first day of Eid to build a stock of slaughtered sacrifices for delivery on the second day, helping reduce waiting times and enabling customers to receive their sacrifices earlier through the fourth day of Eid.

Eid Al-Adha sheep Demand surge subsidies