MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Condemns Explosion Targeting Train in Pakistan Doha | May 25, 2026 The State of Qatar strongly condemns the explosion that targeted a passenger train in the southwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of motives or reasons.

The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

QATAR MOFA condemn Pakistan blast