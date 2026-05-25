Qatar Condemns Explosion Targeting Train In Pakistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of motives or reasons.
The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Pakistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.QATAR MOFA condemn Pakistan blast
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