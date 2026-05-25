Record May Heatwave Sweeps Britain As Temperatures Forecast To Hit 35 Degrees Celsius

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

London: Temperatures in parts of England were forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius on Monday as an exceptional May heatwave continued across Britain during the Bank Holiday weekend, said the Met Office on Monday.

The highest temperatures were expected in an area covering Lincolnshire, the Midlands, western parts of East Anglia and southwards into the London area, while temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius were forecast from southern parts of northern England southwards and westwards into eastern Wales, the national weather service said.

The heatwave has already pushed Britain into record territory.

A provisional temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday, breaking Britain's previous all-time May temperature record of 32.8 degrees Celsius, which was set in 1922 and matched in 1944, according to BBC.

Tuesday is expected to bring another very hot day, with temperatures again forecast to peak at 35 degrees Celsius in London, the Home Counties and Cambridgeshire.

More widely, temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius are expected across eastern Wales, and eastern, southern and central England away from immediate coastal areas.

The Met Office said the heat would continue through the week, with highs of 31 degrees Celsius forecast for Wednesday, 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 27 degrees Celsius on Friday and 28 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Steve Kocher, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said it was likely that Britain's May and spring temperature records would be broken over the Bank Holiday weekend, with forecast temperatures surpassing the existing record of 32.8 degrees Celsius. He said much of the country would also see dry and sunny weather.

Under the blazing heat, crowds gathered across central London's green spaces. In Hyde Park and Regent's Park, people sought shade beneath trees, lying on the grass or resting on picnic blankets to escape the afternoon sun.

Fountains across the city center have become popular cooling spots, with children running through the water and families lingering nearby. Long queues also formed outside ice cream shops, as residents and tourists looked for ways to cool down amid the unusually high temperatures.

Health security authorities have issued amber heat-health alerts for five regions of England, warning that high temperatures over the coming days may put vulnerable people at increased risk and reminding health and social care services to prepare for further alerts over the summer.

