Pilgrims Settle In Mina For Tarwiyah Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah: Pilgrims have begun settling in Mina to observe Tarwiyah Day, supported by an integrated network of services designed to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is overseeing pilgrims' arrival at Mina camps and monitoring accommodation, catering, guidance, and support services in coordination with relevant authorities and Hajj operators.

More than 60 government and operational entities are implementing over 600 action plans to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and provide seamless services ahead of their journey to Arafat.

Tarwiyah Day marks a key stage of Hajj, as pilgrims spend the night in Mina following the sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) before proceeding to Arafat.