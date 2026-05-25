Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Oman's Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman HE Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi.

The call discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

It also discussed Pakistani mediation efforts between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The call also addressed coordinating efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation, thereby contributing to strengthening security and stability in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs voiced the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way to addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.