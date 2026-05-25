The $120 'Summer EBT' Boost: Why Most Eligible Households Will Receive Their First Deposit Between Late May And Early June

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For millions of families struggling with rising grocery costs, summer break often creates a financial problem that arrives right when school meals disappear. Parents suddenly face the challenge of replacing breakfast and lunch for children who normally eat at school five days a week, and many households feel the pressure almost immediately after classes end. That is why the federal Summer EBT program (also known as SUN Bucks) is becoming one of the most closely watched seasonal benefit programs in the country.

Eligible households can receive a one-time $120 Summer EBT benefit per qualifying child to help offset higher summer food costs. According to the USDA, most participating states are expected to begin issuing Summer EBT benefits between late May and early June, although exact timing varies depending on the state and how benefits are distributed. If you are wondering when your funds will hit your account, here is what you need to know about the program.

What Is the Summer EBT Program and Who Qualifies?

The Summer EBT program was created to help low-income households buy groceries during the summer months when school meal access disappears. The USDA says eligible children receive $120 in food benefits that work similarly to SNAP benefits and can be used at approved grocery stores, farmers' markets, and participating retailers.

Many children qualify automatically if they already receive SNAP, Medicaid with qualifying income, TANF, or free and reduced-price school meals through participating schools. States such as Pennsylvania, New York, Colorado, and Ohio have confirmed that many eligible families do not need to complete a separate application because eligibility is verified automatically through existing benefit systems.

Families who are unsure whether they qualify should still check their state's Summer EBT portal because some households must apply directly before deadlines expire later this summer.

Most Families Will See Deposits Between Late May and Early June

One reason the Summer EBT program is generating so much attention right now is the timing of deposits. According to benefit tracking information compiled by Propel and state agencies, many participating states will begin distributing Summer EBT funds in late May or early June.

Some states, including Illinois and Kentucky, already announced benefit issuance beginning around May 19, while others, such as Massachusetts, Maryland, and Michigan, are targeting early June distribution windows. Pennsylvania officials say benefits are expected to begin arriving in late May, while New York plans to issue most benefits throughout June. Because states use different processing systems, some households may receive benefits weeks earlier than neighbors in other parts of the country, even if eligibility rules appear similar.

Families May Receive Benefits in Different Ways

Another source of confusion involves how Summer EBT benefits actually arrive. According to USDA guidance and multiple state agencies, some households will see the $120 Summer EBT benefit loaded directly onto an existing SNAP EBT card, while others may receive a separate Summer EBT card through the mail.

Families who participated in the program last year may also receive benefits on older Summer EBT cards that remain active, which is why officials repeatedly encourage parents not to throw old cards away. Some states automatically mail new cards only to households newly enrolled in the program or families that never activated previous cards. Be sure to update your mailing address with the school and state benefit agencies quickly because delayed address changes remain one of the biggest reasons households miss cards or experience payment delays during summer distribution periods.

The $120 Benefit Can Make a Bigger Difference Than Many Families Expect

At first glance, a $120 Summer EBT payment may not sound substantial given current grocery prices. However, for larger households with multiple eligible children, the combined benefits can add up quickly and help offset rising summer food expenses significantly.

A family with three qualifying children could receive $360 in total Summer EBT support, which many households use for staples like milk, bread, cereal, fresh fruit, frozen foods, and lunch items during summer break. According to Arkansas officials, more than 324,000 children received Summer EBT assistance in that state alone last year, demonstrating how widely the program is now being used nationwide.

Households Should Watch Out for Scams and Benefit Expiration Rules

As Summer EBT participation grows, officials are also warning families about scams and benefit expiration deadlines. States, including New York and Pennsylvania, remind households that Summer EBT benefits expire after a limited period if funds remain unused on cards for too long. Some states remove unused benefits after approximately 122 days, meaning families should avoid saving Summer EBT funds indefinitely for later seasons.

Parents are also being warned about phishing scams involving fake text messages, fraudulent card replacement requests, or unofficial websites asking for personal information. It is advised that you only use official state portals or trusted EBT apps to track balances and payment status. Households should also immediately report lost or stolen EBT cards because skimming and electronic benefit theft continue affecting food assistance programs across multiple states.

Summer EBT Is Becoming a Critical Seasonal Benefit for Families

The Summer EBT program is quickly becoming one of the most important seasonal nutrition programs available to working families and low-income households. As inflation continues affecting grocery prices nationwide, the extra $120 Summer EBT payment can help bridge the gap during months when school meal programs are unavailable. While benefit timing differs from state to state, most eligible households should begin seeing Summer EBT deposits or cards arrive between late May and early June.

Has your household received Summer EBT benefits before, and do you think the $120 payment helps enough with rising summer grocery costs? Share your thoughts in the comments below.