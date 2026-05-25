7 BOGO Staples You Should Stock Up On Before Memorial Day Shelves Get Cleared Out

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A vast field of American flags stands under a bright blue sky to commemorate Memorial Day. As shoppers prepare for the holiday, retailers are rolling out buy one, get one deals on essential staples to clear shelf space for summer inventory before the weekend rush. Pexels.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer grilling season, and grocery stores are already prepping for the rush. You will see a lot of buy-one, get-one deals over the next week as stores compete for your holiday business. This is the perfect time to stock up on the non-perishable staples that you will use throughout the summer. Buying these items now prevents you from having to pay full price when the holiday crowds hit the aisles. Here are seven BOGO deals to look for to keep your pantry ready for summer.

1. Bottled Condiments

Ketchup, mustard, and barbecue sauce are the first things people forget until they are already firing up the grill. These items have a long shelf life, so you can safely stock up on several bottles when you see a BOGO deal. You will be glad you have them when you are hosting an impromptu backyard lunch for your family and friends. Check the expiration dates, but they are generally safe to buy well ahead of the actual holiday. Keeping your pantry stocked prevents those last-minute store trips when the parking lots are packed.

2. Salad Dressings

Bottled salad dressings are another staple that frequently go on BOGO sale as the weather gets warmer. They are perfect for quick summer meals and can even be used as marinades for your chicken or vegetables. You can easily store several extra bottles in your pantry to pull out when you are busy. It is a cheap way to add a lot of flavor to your summer salad rotation without much effort. Look for your favorite brands and grab enough to last you through the peak of the heat.

3. Pasta and Marinara

Pasta and jarred sauce are reliable staples that are frequently discounted as part of store-wide summer sales. Having these items on hand means you can always whip up a quick dinner on a hot day when you do not want to cook much. They are affordable, filling, and loved by almost everyone in the family. Buying the BOGO deal now ensures you have a backup meal ready to go for the next few months. Stocking up early is a very simple way to manage your overall food spending.

4. Canned Beans and Vegetables

Canned goods are the foundation of any good pantry and are often featured in BOGO sales for Memorial Day. Beans, corn, and green beans are perfect for quick sides or for adding to your favorite summer soup and salad recipes. They are shelf-stable for years, so you do not have to worry about using them all up right away. Having a diverse selection of canned goods makes it easy to add a vegetable side dish to any meal. This is a very budget-friendly way to make your dinners more filling.

5. Baking Supplies

If you enjoy baking summer treats, look for BOGO deals on flour, sugar, and baking mixes before the holiday. Stores often discount these items to encourage you to make desserts for your holiday potlucks and family gatherings. You can store these items in airtight containers to keep them fresh throughout the summer months. It is always nice to have the basics on hand when you decide to bake something sweet at the last minute. Grabbing them now ensures you are not stuck paying full price later.

6. Cleaning Supplies

You will be hosting more often in the summer, which means your house might need a little extra cleaning. Stores frequently run BOGO deals on paper towels, trash bags, and dish soap as they prepare for the busy summer season. These items are non-perishable, and you know you will use them anyway, so it is smart to buy them in bulk. Having a solid supply of cleaning goods makes it easier to host without worrying about running out. It is a very practical way to use your budget efficiently.

7. Pickles and Relishes

No summer picnic is complete without pickles and relishes to go with your burgers and sandwiches. These items are classic BOGO staples as the weather turns hot and the grilling season begins in earnest. They can stay good in your fridge for a long time, so you do not have to feel pressured to use them immediately. Stocking up now means you will have plenty of options whenever you decide to have a picnic or a barbecue. It is a small but important part of a well-stocked summer kitchen.

Planning for the Holiday

You can beat the holiday stress by doing a little bit of your grocery shopping a week or two early. Focus on these non-perishable staples and leave your last-minute trips for just the fresh items like produce. This strategy saves you time and ensures you are never paying premium holiday prices for the basics. Keep an eye on your weekly circulars and your store app to find these BOGO opportunities as they appear. Smart preparation is the secret to a relaxed and enjoyable summer holiday.

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