Panic Buying Pushes Fuel Sales Up By 80 Pc, Supply System Remains Stable In Gujarat: Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 25 (IANS) Public sector oil marketing companies have recorded a monthly sales growth rate of over 80 per cent, according to representatives cited by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, as Gujarat continues to experience brief and localised fuel availability pressures attributed largely to panic buying and rapid stock turnover at petrol pumps.

On Monday, the department said the surge in sales has coincided with a situation in which fuel arriving at stations is being sold almost immediately, creating short-duration gaps during replenishment cycles from terminals.

It clarified that these interruptions are not linked to any structural shortage in supply.

To manage distribution, the department is undertaking continuous monitoring and data collection across all districts, identifying petrol pumps reporting low or no stock and mapping areas of higher demand.

Officials said this allows targeted logistical response and clearer assessment of real-time requirements across the state.

Regular coordination meetings are being held with oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The companies, along with departmental officials, review supply levels on a near-daily basis and issue instructions for priority tanker movement to locations where stock is low.

The system also includes structured coordination with district administration through video conferencing, during which District Supply Officers are instructed to monitor petrol and diesel inventories and prevent any unauthorised sale or storage of fuel.

In addition, daily reports are compiled using supply data for petrol, diesel and LPG across Gujarat. These reports are used to issue operational directions to both district-level authorities and oil marketing companies to stabilise distribution and respond to emerging requirements.

The department also operates a grievance redressal mechanism to address complaints related to“petrol pump dry out” situations.

Officials said complaints from citizens and dealers are followed up in coordination with district authorities and oil companies, while media reports of shortages are also verified and acted upon.

The state government confirmed that no restrictions have been imposed on refuelling vehicle tanks.

It added that diesel allocations remain permitted for agricultural use up to 200 litres in barrels, up to 1,000 litres for mobile towers, and for infrastructure and industrial requirements where direct refuelling at pumps is not feasible, based on prior usage patterns.

Authorities have urged citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media regarding fuel shortages, stating that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available and that the overall supply situation in Gujarat remains normal.