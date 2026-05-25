India's First All-Girl Pop Group VIVA Makes A Comeback On Streaming

India's all-girl pop group VIVA, featuring Neha Bhasin, Anushka Manchanda, Pratichee Mohapatra, and Mahua Kamat, is set to return to streaming platforms more than two decades. After years of effort and persistence by VIVA in collaboration with JioStar, the music is finally returning to audiences across the world through KaanPhod and all major audio streaming platforms.

Band Members Reflect on VIVA's Return

Speaking about VIVA's legacy, Anushka Manchanda in a press note expressed, "VIVA represents a powerful moment in time that laid the foundation for us to be strong, independent women. We are humbled and grateful for the love we have continued to receive over the last two decades, and so this moment feels all the more magical as it comes together!"

Neha Bhasin, sharing her excitement, added, "VIVA was never just a band, it became a feeling, a memory and an entire era for us and for a generation that grew up with our music. As India's first pop girl band, we shared something truly special together and that connection has stayed alive over the years through the incredible love of our audiences. I'm so happy that the songs and videos which defined so many millennial memories will now finally be available for newer generations to discover, experience and enjoy as well."

"VIVA feels inseparable from who I am, almost like an extension of my own name. It was where my musical journey truly began, shaping me not just as an artist but as a person. It holds some of my happiest memories, deepest friendships and biggest milestones. Seeing the music return after all these years feels emotional, nostalgic and a little surreal. There's something beautiful about knowing these songs will now become part of the lives of both old listeners and an entirely new generation," said Pratichee Mohapatra

Mahua Kamat added, "The music of VIVA is finally returning to where it has always belonged with the listeners who have carried these songs in their hearts for all these years. The love and support we've continued to receive across generations has been truly overwhelming, and it means so much to know that fans everywhere can now stream, rediscover and celebrate these songs all over again." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)