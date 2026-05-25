Global Conflicts Behind Price Rise, Situation Likely To Improve: Assam BJP MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 25 (IANS) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Assam Minister Prashanta Phukan on Monday attributed the ongoing rise in prices to global conflicts and said the situation is expected to gradually improve in the coming months.

Talking to reporters here, Phukan said inflation and price rises are not issues limited to Assam or India alone, but are part of a broader global economic situation driven by international conflicts and instability.

“The price rise that we are witnessing today is linked to a global situation. Wars and conflicts are taking place across the world, and these developments are having an impact on the economy and prices everywhere,” the BJP leader said.

According to Phukan, the current international environment has disrupted economic stability and created pressure on the supply chain, which in turn has affected the prices of essential commodities and other goods.

He, however, expressed optimism that the situation would stabilise with time and that inflationary pressure would gradually ease.

“I believe that after some time, the situation will improve. Slowly and steadily, things will move towards a better condition,” he said.

Phukan maintained that the price rise is largely a consequence of the prevailing global environment, shaped by geopolitical tensions and ongoing wars across the world.

“The environment that has been created because of the conflicts is one of the major reasons behind the inflationary trend,” he added.

The remarks come at a time when rising prices of essential commodities, fuel, and daily-use items have become a major political issue across the country, with opposition parties repeatedly targeting the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and in states over inflation.

The BJP, however, has maintained that several global factors, including international conflicts and supply chain disruptions, have contributed significantly to the price increase.

Phukan's comments reflect the party's position that the inflationary situation is part of a broader global economic challenge rather than a localised issue.