Kushboo Sundar Felicitates 'Younger Brother' CM Joseph Vijay In Chennai

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar felicitated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay, describing it as a "privilege" for her.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Kushboo Sundar shared pictures from her meeting with CM Vijay at the Secretariat and wrote, "As the President of STEPS (small screen producers council), I along with my team of office bearers, had the honour and privilege to meet the CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru @actorvijay avl at The Secretariat and felicitate him. Thank you for your time, warmth and love." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar) Referring to CM Vijay as her younger brother, Kushboo Sundar also reflected on the emotional moment. "On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother behind the table as the CM. Mutual love and respect is forever," she added.

CM Vijay's support for film industry

The post quickly resonated with social media users, with many admiring the pictures. Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay was recently elected as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. In one of his latest moves, CM Vijay issued an order to permit all theatres across the state to screen five shows per day for seven days from the date of release of new Tamil films.

According to the statement, the representatives of the film industry met the CM to present their request to "permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films."

In a post on X, the chief minister's office said, "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films." After the meeting, CM Vijay approved amendments to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, to permit the "screen five shows per day for seven days from the release date of newly released Tamil films."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also congratulated the team of actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer 'Karuppu' after the film's strong performance at the box office. The film was released in theatres on May 15. (ANI)

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