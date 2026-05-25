Lbank Exchange Listed RUN (Runepool)

May 25, 2026 1:17 PM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed RUN (RunePool) at 8:00 on May 25, 2026 (UTC).







RUN (RunePool) Listing Banner

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About RUN (RunePool)

RunePool is a full-stack on-chain liquidity and execution infrastructure designed for AI Agents. The project bridges programmable capital and autonomous execution, enabling AI-driven strategies to continuously access liquidity, execute on-chain operations, and aim to generate real yield in a transparent and scalable manner.

Positioned as a liquidity and execution layer for autonomous agents, RunePool combines capital allocation, strategy execution, and on-chain settlement into a unified system. Through shared liquidity pools, AI agents can autonomously deploy capital into executable on-chain strategies while participants contribute liquidity and potentially earn passive yield from real on-chain activity.

The platform is designed to support scalable real-world AI agent economies, offering modular infrastructure, transparent settlement, continuous autonomous execution, and secure smart contract-based capital management.

Tokenomics

Token Name: RunePool Token Symbol: RUN Token Type: AI Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

RUN serves as the core utility token powering the RunePool ecosystem. The token is designed to support liquidity coordination, autonomous agent execution, protocol governance, and ecosystem incentives.

Project Mechanism

01 Funding

Provide capital into shared pools that power agent execution

Users allocate liquidity to strategies and participate in potential yield generation

02 Execution

Agents access pooled capital to run on-chain strategies

Automated, continuous execution without human intervention

03 Settlement

All results are transparently settled on-chain

Profits are distributed back to liquidity providers based on performance

Dual Entry Points