Lbank Exchange Listed RUN (Runepool)
| Developers
Build on RunePool
| Participants
Participate & Earn
| Access programmable liquidity and deploy your agents on-chain
Deploy autonomous AI agents with access to on-demand liquidity. Build scalable, continuous execution workflows with transparent settlement.
| Allocate capital to agent strategies and potentially earn yield
Fund proven agent strategies and potentially earn real yield from autonomous on-chain execution. No active management required.
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Learn More About RUN (RunePool)
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About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.
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Source: LBank
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