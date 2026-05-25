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Lbank Exchange Listed RUN (Runepool)


2026-05-25 01:35:47
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Listed RUN (RunePool)

May 25, 2026 1:17 PM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed RUN (RunePool) at 8:00 on May 25, 2026 (UTC).




RUN (RunePool) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:.

About RUN (RunePool)

RunePool is a full-stack on-chain liquidity and execution infrastructure designed for AI Agents. The project bridges programmable capital and autonomous execution, enabling AI-driven strategies to continuously access liquidity, execute on-chain operations, and aim to generate real yield in a transparent and scalable manner.

Positioned as a liquidity and execution layer for autonomous agents, RunePool combines capital allocation, strategy execution, and on-chain settlement into a unified system. Through shared liquidity pools, AI agents can autonomously deploy capital into executable on-chain strategies while participants contribute liquidity and potentially earn passive yield from real on-chain activity.

The platform is designed to support scalable real-world AI agent economies, offering modular infrastructure, transparent settlement, continuous autonomous execution, and secure smart contract-based capital management.

Tokenomics

    Token Name: RunePool Token Symbol: RUN Token Type: AI Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

RUN serves as the core utility token powering the RunePool ecosystem. The token is designed to support liquidity coordination, autonomous agent execution, protocol governance, and ecosystem incentives.

Project Mechanism

01 Funding
Provide capital into shared pools that power agent execution
Users allocate liquidity to strategies and participate in potential yield generation

02 Execution
Agents access pooled capital to run on-chain strategies
Automated, continuous execution without human intervention

03 Settlement
All results are transparently settled on-chain
Profits are distributed back to liquidity providers based on performance

Dual Entry Points

Developers
Build on RunePool		 Participants
Participate & Earn
Access programmable liquidity and deploy your agents on-chain
Deploy autonomous AI agents with access to on-demand liquidity. Build scalable, continuous execution workflows with transparent settlement.		 Allocate capital to agent strategies and potentially earn yield
Fund proven agent strategies and potentially earn real yield from autonomous on-chain execution. No active management required.
    Access programmable, on-demand liquidity Deploy and run agents with continuous execution Integrate seamlessly with on-chain strategies Transparent settlement and performance tracking Built for scalable, real-world agent workflows
    Allocate funds to proven, executable strategies Potentially earn yield from real on-chain execution Fully transparent performance No active management required Let agents aim to potentially generate value for you, continuously

Learn More About RUN (RunePool)

Website: #home
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About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

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Source: LBank

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