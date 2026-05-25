Africa Intel: Benin Sworn In, DRC Ebola - Rio Times

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Romuald Wadagni was sworn in as Benin's ninth president in a rare peaceful handover, pledging continuity and a tougher line on Sahel-spillover violence. The DRC's Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, declared a global health emergency, spread across three provinces with no vaccine available. South African platinum jumped on a structural supply squeeze. Ghana's Mahama vowed the country's“last IMF bailout.” Eswatini drew scrutiny over a US deportee deal. Today's Africa intelligence brief, landing on Africa Day, tracks six decisions converging on the Monday tape.

01 · Benin - Wadagni Sworn In as President in Rare Peaceful Handover

Romuald Wadagni, Benin's former finance minister, was sworn in Sunday as the country's ninth president at the Congress Palace in Cotonou, taking over from Patrice Talon after a landslide April 12 election that handed the technocrat more than 94% of the vote. The 49-year-old economist begins a seven-year term following a constitutional reform that extended the mandate, with a two-term limit.

Wadagni, who spent a decade as finance minister cleaning up public finances and cutting the deficit by a third to 3% of GDP, pledged to ensure economic growth becomes“visible in people's everyday lives,” focusing on jobs and basic services. He vowed firmness against the Al-Qaeda-linked JNIM jihadists pushing south from the Sahel into northern Benin, and faces the task of stabilising fraught ties with junta-ruled Niger and Burkina Faso. The peaceful handover stood out in a region where coups and third-term bids have grown common, with Niger's prime minister attending in a sign of detente.

02 · DR Congo - Bundibugyo Ebola Outbreak Spreads Across Three Provinces

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ebola outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus and declared a global health emergency by the WHO on May 16, has spread across Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces, with the health ministry reporting more than 650 suspected cases and around 160 suspected deaths. It is the 17th Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976, and the first emergency of international concern in the current cycle.

There is no approved vaccine or therapeutic for the Bundibugyo strain, and the WHO's representative warned a vaccine remains months away. The outbreak is concentrated in areas marked by insecurity, population displacement, and mining-related movement, raising transmission risk; confirmed cases have reached Bunia, Goma, and Butembo, and five linked cases have been reported in Kampala, Uganda. The crisis compounds the strain on a region already destabilised by the M23 conflict.

03 · South Africa - Platinum Jumps on Structural Supply Squeeze

Platinum futures rose nearly 2% to above $1,970 an ounce Monday, rebounding from a one-month low, as signs of progress in US-Iran negotiations eased inflation and rate concerns. The market remains structurally tight, with output in major suppliers South Africa and Russia constrained by ageing mines, high operating costs, and sanctions-related challenges, while solid automotive-sector demand added support.

The rally lifts the platinum-group-metals complex central to South Africa's mining economy and the JSE's resources weighting, against a rand trading near 16.4 to the dollar. The PGM strength lands as gold climbed toward $4,600 an ounce on the same US-Iran optimism, reinforcing the precious-metals tailwind. With the structural supply deficit underpinning prices, the metals cycle remains the key swing factor for the resource-heavy economy and the SARB's policy calculus.

04 · Ghana - Mahama Vows Country's“Last IMF Bailout”

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama declared that the country's current programme must be its“last IMF bailout,” framing a push toward fiscal self-reliance after repeated recourse to the Fund. The statement signals an intent to break the cycle of external rescue that has shadowed Ghana's public finances through successive debt crises.

The pledge lands against Mahama's broader resource-sovereignty agenda, anchored by the Ghana Gold Board's drive to control and formalise gold trading and stabilise the cedi. With gold prices near records and the GoldBod taskforce cracking down on illegal trading, Ghana is leaning on its mineral wealth to rebuild fiscal buffers. The“last bailout” framing sets a high bar for fiscal discipline, with the credibility of the commitment the key variable for sovereign-credit and cedi positioning.

05 · Eswatini - Scrutiny Mounts Over Controversial US Deportee Deal

Eswatini is facing legal and political scrutiny after agreeing to accept deported third-country migrants from the United States under a controversial arrangement linked to US immigration policy. The kingdom is among several African states - alongside Cameroon, the DRC, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Sudan - that have agreed to accept such deportees.

The deals, which see African nations receive migrants with no prior connection to their territory, have drawn criticism over transparency, due process, and the absence of clear legal frameworks governing the transfers. The arrangement spotlights the leverage Washington wields over aid-and-trade-dependent African states. As a continent-wide pattern, the deportee agreements frame a new axis of US-Africa relations with implications for sovereignty and the rule of law.

06 · Markets - Gold Climbs Toward $4,600 as Africa Marks Its Day

Gold climbed toward $4,600 an ounce Monday, recovering the prior week's losses as growing optimism over a potential US-Iran agreement eased inflation and rate-hike concerns, lifting the precious-metals complex that anchors much of Africa's mining economy. The move came as the African Union marked Africa Day, the 63rd anniversary of the founding of its predecessor body, under the theme of unity and integration.

The metals tailwind - gold near records, platinum up nearly 2% - supports the resource-exporting economies from South Africa to Ghana, while a continued easing of the energy premium would relieve the import-dependent states. Royal Air Maroc's suspension of 12 routes on rising aviation-fuel costs underscored the lingering energy strain. The precious-metals strength and the energy trajectory remain the twin swing factors for the continent's divergent commodity-exporter and energy-importer blocs.

The Read

Six decisions converge on the Monday tape. Benin's Wadagni is sworn in in a rare peaceful handover, pledging continuity and Sahel-security firmness. The DRC's Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak spreads across three provinces with no vaccine available. South African platinum jumps on a structural supply squeeze. Ghana's Mahama vows the country's last IMF bailout. Eswatini draws scrutiny over a US deportee deal. Gold climbs toward $4,600 as the continent marks Africa Day.

Ongoing · DRC Ebola case trajectory and vaccine timeline Coming days · Wadagni's first cabinet formation Late May · SARB policy meeting Q3 · Ghana IMF-programme exit path Ongoing · US-Africa deportee-deal legal challenges Fri-ongoing · US-Iran negotiation energy-premium read

What to WatchCoverage Tease

Today's Dossier opens with the Editor's Leader on the Benin handover as a governance counterpoint to the regional coup wave. The Deep Dive maps three scenarios for the DRC Ebola trajectory through Q3. The Country Risk Dashboard recalibrates ten African economies. Trade and Positioning anchors eight active calls. Power Players names five principals.

FAQ

Why does Benin's peaceful handover matter?

Wadagni's inauguration after a 94% win completes a constitutional transfer of power in a West African region where coups and third-term bids have become common, with junta-ruled Niger and Burkina Faso as neighbours. For LATAM allocators, the orderly transition and continuity of Talon's fiscal-discipline agenda support the case for Benin and frontier-West-Africa sovereign stability through Q3.

How serious is the DRC Ebola outbreak?

The Bundibugyo outbreak - a WHO -declared global health emergency with 650-plus suspected cases across three provinces, no vaccine, and cases exported to Uganda - is the 17th in the DRC since 1976 and compounds an already-destabilised eastern region. For LATAM allocators, the outbreak is primarily a humanitarian and regional-stability marker; the read for markets is on Central African logistics, mining-region disruption, and the cross-border-containment risk.

What does Ghana's“last bailout” pledge signal?

Mahama's framing of the current programme as Ghana's final IMF rescue signals a push toward fiscal self-reliance, anchored by the gold-sector formalisation drive. For LATAM allocators, the credibility of the fiscal-discipline commitment is the key variable for Ghanaian sovereign-credit and cedi positioning, with the gold-revenue channel the structural support through Q3.

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