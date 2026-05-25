XRP In Value Zone Near $1.40 As Whales Withdraw $170M From Exchanges

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP is moving within a defined value zone as macro factors and on-chain activity converge, signaling a tightening liquidity backdrop for the token. On May 22, large XRP withdrawals from Binance -totaling 122 million XRP, worth about $170.8 million at then-current prices-underscored a shift by big holders away from exchange wallets, even as demand from XRP-related investment products persists.

CryptoQuant data show 122 million XRP were withdrawn from Binance on May 22, a single-day total above 100 million XRP for the first time since a February spike of 278 million XRP, valued at roughly $171 million at the time. Repeated withdrawals near the $1.35–$1.40 zone suggest some larger holders view this area as a value region, potentially signaling accumulation or a shift toward custody rather than immediate selling. US spot XRP ETFs continue to attract fresh money, with inflows reported over 16 consecutive days totaling about $116.75 million. Technically, XRP has traded in a tight range between $1.30 and $1.50. A sustained move above $1.50 on strong volume could unlock a higher target, with some analysts pointing to around $2.33 in a bullish break scenario. The Bollinger Bands remain notably tight-the tightest since mid-2024-often preceding meaningful price moves. Longer-term charts show that a successful breakout could echo past cycles that delivered sizable upside.

Key takeawaysWhale moves in a value zone and what it signals

According to CryptoQuant, the May 22 withdrawal from Binance comprised 122 million XRP in large transactions-the largest single-day exodus above 100 million XRP since February's 278 million XRP spike. CryptoQuant analyst Amr Taha emphasized that the price context matters: the $1.35–$1.40 range has taken on significance as a potential accumulation zone for sizable holders. In his words, the pattern of withdrawals near this price band“may indicate that some larger players view this area as a value zone.”

The liquidity shift is notable not only for the raw outflows but for what typically follows: reduced immediate sell-side pressure as holders custody funds or funnel exposure into XRP investment products. The dynamics at this juncture are being watched closely by traders who regard the zone as a fulcrum for the next move.

XRP: Whale outflows from exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

ETF inflows reinforce growing demand in the ecosystem

Beyond on-chain movements, demand indicators from the ETF space add an important dimension to the story. Inflows into US-based spot XRP exchange-traded products have continued apace, with positive flows recorded for 16 consecutive days, accumulating roughly $116.75 million. The persistence of these inflows points to a broader market appetite for XRP exposure via regulated trackers, complementing the backdrop of on-chain accumulation.

Technical backdrop and potential price trajectory

From a chartist's perspective, XRP/USD has been confined to a relatively narrow band since early February, trading between about $1.30 and $1.50. A close above $1.50 with convincing volume could embolden bulls to push toward the upper end of the range, with a handful of analysts outlining larger potential moves if the breakout gains traction.

Analyst ChartNerd highlighted that the $1.30 level currently acts as a guardrail. If the price slips below this support, a deeper slide toward the lower end of the $1.30–$1.50 corridor becomes more likely in the ensuing weeks. Conversely, a clean breakout above $1.50 could renew momentum and set the stage for a test of higher targets.

Historical context provides a useful frame: XRP has traded within a multi-year range from May 2022 through November 2024. Cointelegraph noted that a breakout above the previous upper bound-identified around $0.68-preceded a roughly 400% rally to $3.40 by January 2025. With this longer-term lens, a sustained breakout above the $1.50 ceiling, if supported by volume, could yield outsized gains relative to the ongoing consolidation.

Crypto Patel, another market commentator, described the current consolidation as a potential“best accumulation zone,” suggesting that the stage could be set for a renewed up-leg akin to the late-2024 breakout phase. His framework envisions upside to the vicinity of $2.33 if the market sustains a breakout with robust participation, representing roughly a 7x move from the lower end of the current range in a favorable scenario.

XRP/USD two-week chart. Source: X/Crypto Patel

Overhead resistance in the $1.40–$1.50 zone remains a practical hurdle. If buyers can muster sustained pressure and push through that region with conviction, a more decisive leg higher could follow. Conversely, failed attempts may see continued range-bound action in the near term, particularly if broader market conditions remain uncertain.

In sum, the confluence of concentrated on-chain activity, persistent ETF inflows, and a technically tight price backdrop creates a nuanced setup for XRP. While the macro narrative around liquidity and custody shifts remains supportive of accumulation, the magnitude of any new rally will likely depend on sustained buying interest and a clear breakout through the immediate resistance with accompanying volume.

Watch for the next wave of exchange outflows or inflows and any decisive price action above $1.50 with turnover that validates a fresh leg higher. If buyers fail to establish that momentum, the risk remains that XRP could revisit the lower end of the current range or revisit 1.30 as the market digests the latest liquidity signals.

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