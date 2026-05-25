MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The multiple myeloma market is evolving toward immunotherapy-dominated, multi-line treatment paradigms with strong growth driven by CAR-T and bispecific antibodies. Leading contenders advancing through the pipeline include AZD0120 [AstraZeneca (Gracell Biotechnologies)], VENCLEXTA (venetoclax, ABT199 and RG7601) [AbbVie and Roche (Genentech)], Anito-cel (CART-ddBCMA) [Arcellx/Gilead (Kite)], Etentamig (ABBV-383) (AbbVie/TeneoOne), Iberdomide (CC-220) [Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene)], BMS-986393 (CC-95266) [Bristol-Myers Squibb (Juno Therapeutics, a Subsidiary of Celgene)], Mezigdomide (CC-92480), [Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene)], Descartes-11 (Cartesian Therapeutics), RAPA-201 autologous T cells therapy (RAPA Therapeutics), Cemsidomide (CFT7455) (C4 Therapeutics), Inobrodib (CCS1477) (CellCentric), and others.

New York, USA, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Hope in Multiple Myeloma Market: 7 Late-Stage Therapies Nearing the Finish Line | DelveInsight

The multiple myeloma market is evolving toward immunotherapy-dominated, multi-line treatment paradigms with strong growth driven by CAR-T and bispecific antibodies. Leading contenders advancing through the pipeline include AZD0120 [AstraZeneca (Gracell Biotechnologies)], VENCLEXTA (venetoclax, ABT199 and RG7601) [AbbVie and Roche (Genentech)], Anito-cel (CART-ddBCMA) [Arcellx/Gilead (Kite)], Etentamig (ABBV-383) (AbbVie/TeneoOne), Iberdomide (CC-220) [Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene)], BMS-986393 (CC-95266) [Bristol-Myers Squibb (Juno Therapeutics, a Subsidiary of Celgene)], Mezigdomide (CC-92480), [Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene)], Descartes-11 (Cartesian Therapeutics), RAPA-201 autologous T cells therapy (RAPA Therapeutics), Cemsidomide (CFT7455) (C4 Therapeutics), Inobrodib (CCS1477) (CellCentric), and others.

Multiple myeloma treatment has evolved significantly, with a broad therapeutic arsenal now spanning proteasome inhibitors (PIs), immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), CELMoDs, monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, CAR T-cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, corticosteroids, chemotherapy, and other targeted approaches. This expanding landscape has transformed patient care across newly diagnosed as well as relapsed or refractory settings.

Among established therapies, lenalidomide has long been a cornerstone of multiple myeloma management across multiple lines of treatment, used both as monotherapy and in combination regimens. While the loss of exclusivity and arrival of generics since 2022 have intensified competition, lenalidomide continues to hold a critical role as a backbone therapy in treatment protocols worldwide.

Monoclonal antibodies have further reshaped the market by selectively targeting malignant plasma cell antigens and enhancing immune-mediated tumor clearance. Leading approved agents include anti-CD38 therapies DARZALEX (daratumumab) and SARCLISA (isatuximab-irfc), as well as SLAMF7-targeting EMPLICITI (elotuzumab). Their adoption has significantly broadened treatment options and improved outcomes in both frontline and relapsed disease.

Commercial momentum remains strong among frontline transplant-eligible patients, with the US first-line market reaching USD 2.9 billion in 2025. The multiple myeloma market across the 7MM was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 3.3% through 2036. DVTd emerged as the leading regimen, generating USD 1.3 billion in revenue.

Sadaf Javed, a hemato-oncology expert, said that CARVYKTI has delivered the strongest CAR-T launch in the multiple myeloma space to date, with nearly 60–70% of utilization already shifting into earlier-line settings. DARZALEX, Javed added, has also established itself as a frontline standard of care, outperforming expectations on both efficacy and safety, and is expected to maintain a dominant market position.

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Despite major progress, multiple myeloma remains an incurable and highly relapsing disease, with persistent unmet needs around treatment resistance, relapse prevention, and durable long-term responses. The need for clearer sequencing strategies and more effective combinations, particularly for advanced or refractory patients, continues to drive innovation. As next-generation cell therapies, bispecifics, and novel targeted agents advance through late-stage development, the future multiple myeloma market is poised for another wave of transformation.

Below, we highlight 7 late-stage multiple myeloma therapies poised to reshape the future of multiple myeloma management.

Arcellx/Gilead's Anito-cel

Target BCMA

Anito-cel (anitocabtagene autoleucel) is Arcellx's BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), built around the company's proprietary BCMA-binding domain. It features a novel D-Domain binder engineered for rapid and transient BCMA interaction, to enable strong anti-tumor activity while maintaining an improved safety profile.

According to the company pipeline, anito-cel is currently under evaluation in the confirmatory Phase III iMMagine-3 trial in second-line and later RRMM, as well as in the pivotal Phase II iMMagine-1 study in heavily pretreated (4L+) RRMM. Regulatory approval efforts are being advanced in partnership with Kite Pharma. In addition, based on company disclosures, the Phase III iMMagine-4 trial in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) is expected to begin shortly, supported by safety findings from the GEM-AnitoFIRST study. In February 2026, the company stated in a news release that the US FDA accepted the BLA for anito-cel for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM in the fourth-line setting.

AbbVie's ABBV-383

Targets BCMA & CD3

ABBV-383 (formerly TNB383B) is a monoclonal, BCMA-directed IgG4 bispecific antibody designed to engage T cells. It incorporates a low-activating CD3 domain that selectively stimulates effector T cells over regulatory T cells, while limiting cytokine-mediated T-cell activation. Structurally, it includes paired heavy and light chains for CD3 binding, along with an additional heavy chain that targets BCMA.

This T-cell redirecting mechanism represents AbbVie's innovative strategy with TNB-383B, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for patients with multiple myeloma. The therapy is currently in Phase III clinical evaluation for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

AbbVie expects regulatory submission of etentamig monotherapy for third-line (3L) multiple myeloma in 2027. Key clinical milestones include Phase III 3L multiple myeloma registrational data (ORR) and Phase I combination data in second-line (2L) disease in 2026, followed by Phase I combination data in first-line (1L) multiple myeloma in 2027.

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Bristol Myers Squibb/Celgene's Iberdomide

Cereblon E3 ligase modulator

Iberdomide is an investigational cereblon E3 ligase modulator designed with enhanced tumor-killing and immune-stimulating properties. It promotes degradation of the transcription factors Aiolos and Ikaros, thereby suppressing proliferation of multiple myeloma cells in preclinical studies. The drug is being advanced in hematology for multiple myeloma, including as post-ASCT maintenance in newly diagnosed patients, with ongoing Phase III programs.

It is also in Phase III development for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in later lines of therapy. Preclinical data suggest iberdomide can directly eliminate tumor cells, enhance immune activation, overcome resistance to immunomodulatory agents, and show synergistic effects with dexamethasone, daratumumab, and bortezomib.

In February 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb reported FDA acceptance of its NDA for iberdomide in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone for RRMM, with a PDUFA action date of August 17, 2026. The application has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review, and is being reviewed under the FDA's Project Orbis, enabling parallel evaluation by multiple international regulatory agencies.

AbbVie and Roche's VENCLEXTA

BCL-2 inhibitor

VENCLEXTA (US)/VENCLYXTO (EU) is an orally administered B-cell lymphoma-2 (BCL-2) inhibitor jointly developed by AbbVie and Genentech. It is a novel small-molecule therapy being studied across multiple cancer indications. The drug is approved for treating adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and in combination with azacitidine, decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults aged 75 years or older, or those with comorbidities that make them ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy. The company is also investigating venetoclax in several Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

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Bristol Myers Squibb/Celgene's Mezigdomide

Cereblon E3 ligase modulator

Mezigdomide is another highly potent cereblon E3 ubiquitin ligase modulator (CRL4-CRBN complex) with immunomodulatory and anti-cancer activity. It binds to cereblon and alters E3 ligase function, leading to targeted ubiquitination and degradation of specific substrate proteins. It is being developed across multiple lines of therapy in multiple myeloma and various combination regimens. In relapsed/refractory disease, mezigdomide is in Phase III evaluation for second-line and beyond settings through the SUCCESSOR-1 and SUCCESSOR-2 trials. It is also being studied in earlier-phase trials in combination with elranatamab for RRMM, broadening its combination potential. Key clinical data readouts are expected between 2026 and 2027 across Phase III (SUCCESSOR-1 and SUCCESSOR-2) and Phase I/II (CA057-1040) studies.

AstraZeneca's AZD0120

BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting

AZD0120 (previously GC012F) is Gracell's FasTCAR-enabled autologous CAR-T therapy that targets both BCMA and CD19, designed to improve treatment outcomes in cancer and autoimmune diseases by delivering deep, durable responses with a potentially better safety profile. It leverages the FasTCAR rapid manufacturing process, which helps preserve naïve and central memory T-cell characteristics, supporting strong in vivo expansion. Readouts from the Phase II (DURGA-3) study are expected in H1 2026, followed by Phase I (DURGA-2) results in H2 2026, and Phase I/II (DURGA-1) data in 2027.

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Bristol Myers Squibb/Celgene's Arlo-cel

Targets GPRC5D

BMS-986393 (arlo-cel) is a first-in-class, GPRC5D-targeted autologous CAR T-cell therapy under development for multiple myeloma across several lines of treatment. It is currently in Phase II for the 4L+ setting and has progressed to Phase III in the 2–4L setting, indicating its movement into earlier treatment lines.

According to Bristol Myers Squibb, key registrational data readouts are expected in 2026 for the 4L+ indication ( QUINTESSENTIAL study ) and in 2028 for the 2–4L setting. The company further projects a potential commercial launch in the 4L+ population around 2027, with expansion into the 2–4L setting anticipated by 2029 or later.

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Source: Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including AstraZeneca (Gracell Biotechnologies), AbbVie, Active Biotech, Allogene Therapeutics, Amgen, Anaveon AG, Arcellx, Arcus Biosciences, Ascentage Pharma, BeiGene, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Biomea Fusion, Biotroy Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb (Celgene), C4 Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, CASI Pharmaceuticals, CellCentric, Celularity, Celyad Oncology, Circio, Compugen, CRISPR Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Fortvita Biologics, Gadeta, Galapagos, Genentech, Harpoon Therapeutics, Heidelberg Pharma, Ichnos Sciences, IDP Discovery Pharma S.L., IGM Biosciences, Immix Biopharma, Indapta Therapeutics, Ipsen, Janssen Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson, K36 Therapeutics, Luminary Therapeutics, ModernaTX, Mundipharma, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Novartis, Oncotherapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, OriCell Therapeutics, Pfizer, Poseida Therapeutics, RAPA Therapeutics, Roche, Sanofi, Seagen, Sorrento Therapeutics, Sutro Biopharma, Takeda, and others.

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