French Open: Wawrinka's Last Campaign Ends With Emotional Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, May 25 (IANS) Swiss star Stan Wawrinka bid an emotional farewell to the French Open on Monday as the 2015 champion bowed out of what is expected to be his final French Open campaign after a four-set first-round defeat to Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

The Swiss veteran, who has already indicated that he plans to retire at the end of the season, was hoping for one final memorable run on the Paris clay where he famously lifted the title a decade ago. Instead, his campaign came to an end in front of an emotional crowd on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Wawrinka went down 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 in a contest that lasted just over three hours, but the scoreline only told part of the story as fans repeatedly rose to celebrate one of the most admired figures of his generation.

Despite temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius, the stands remained packed for the former world No. 3's final appearance at the French Open, with supporters roaring him on through every point.

The match itself carried flashes of the trademark grit that defined Wawrinka's career. After dropping the opening set, the 41-year-old responded by taking the second before De Jong regained control in the third. The decisive moment arrived in the fourth set when the Dutchman unleashed a crushing forehand winner to break serve and move ahead 5-4.

Wawrinka, feeding off the energy of the Paris crowd, pushed desperately for a way back into the contest and even earned a break-back opportunity. At one stage, the physical toll of the battle left him sprawled on his back on the clay, gasping for breath. But De Jong held firm to close out the match and secure his place in the second round.

Once the match ended, attention shifted from competition to tribute.

Tournament organisers honoured Wawrinka with a special farewell ceremony, presenting him with a glass case containing a section of the French Open clay court. Tribute videos celebrating his career played across the stadium screens as several tennis icons paid homage to the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Among those sending messages were Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Gael Monfils.

“I am impressed by all that you accomplished. Enjoy your moment,” Federer said. Djokovic also paid an emotional tribute to the Swiss star.

“You have been so inspirational to me and for many other players. I'm very honoured to call you a friend,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

An emotional Wawrinka struggled to hide his feelings as he addressed the crowd after the ceremony.“It's hard,” Wawrinka told the fans.“I don't want to say goodbye to you here.”

Wawrinka's French Open triumph in 2015 remains one of the defining moments of his career, when he defeated Djokovic in the final to capture the French Open title. Over the years, the Swiss star earned immense admiration for his fighting spirit, powerful one-handed backhand and ability to challenge the sport's biggest names on the grandest stages.

Monday's defeat may have marked the end of his French Open journey, but the reception he received in Paris underlined the lasting impact he leaves on the sport and on one of tennis' most iconic venues.