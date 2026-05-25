Centre Weighs Standard Pack Sizes For Cooking Oils To Improve Price Transparency

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The government is considering restoring standard pack sizes for edible oils after industry bodies flagged the proliferation of non-uniform packaging, which has made price comparisons difficult for consumers.

The department of consumer affairs is examining a proposal to standardize edible oil pack sizes, following consultations with industry associations representing nearly 90% of the sector, according to a statement on Monday.

The move is aimed at improving price transparency and making it easier for consumers to compare prices across brands and products.

The issue was discussed at a stakeholder meeting chaired by the consumer affairs secretary on 20 May with representatives from the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association, Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Soyabean Processors Association of India, Central Organisation for Oil Industry and Trade and Mustard Oil Producers Association.

Mint had reported on 22 May 2025 about the government's plan to reinstate standard pack sizes for edible oil.

Industry bodies told the government that edible oils are being sold in pack sizes such as 650 gram, 700 gram, 810 gram, 850 gram and 870 gram, which often look similar, making price comparisons hard for consumers.

The associations suggested introducing standard pack sizes of 200 ml, 500 ml, 1 litre, 2 litres, 3 litres, 4 litres, 5 litres, 15 litres/15 kg and 20 litres/20 kg for major edible oils, including palm oi, soybean oil, sunflower oil, mustard oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, cottonseed oil, corn oil and blended edible oils.

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The industry bodies also proposed that packs below 200 ml should remain outside the scope of standardization to ensure the continued availability of affordable small packs.

The move would mark a shift from the earlier relaxation in packaging norms. When the packaging rules were amended in 2021, the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules mandated the display of the unit sale price (USP) on all packaged goods to help consumers compare prices more easily. Building on that, the 2022 amendment went a step further by removing Schedule II, which had earlier required certain essential commodities, including edible oils, to be sold only in standard quantities.

This shift gave manufacturers the freedom to choose pack sizes as per their convenience, leading to a proliferation of non-standard packs in the market.

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“We are examining the suggestions received during the consultation process and are considering the proposal as part of efforts to improve transparency, facilitate informed consumer choices and promote fair trade practices in the edible oil market,” the statement said.

“Minor edible oils could also remain exempt, while manufacturers may be given a transition period of around three months to implement the proposed changes,” it said.

The government clarified that any standardization norms, if introduced, would apply equally to both domestically manufactured and imported edible oils.

The move comes as India's edible oil consumption continues to climb. Consumption rose from 24.6 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 28.9 million tonnes in 2022-23, while imports increased 3% to 16.6 million tonnes in 2025-26, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

According to a 2024 NITI Aayog report on edible oils, India's per capita edible oil consumption has risen sharply over the past decades, reaching nearly 19.7 kg per person per year from 8-9 kg in the early 2000s.

The Indian edible oil market, valued at $4.39 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $6.49 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 6.79%, according to TechSci Research.

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