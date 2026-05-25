Bringing Pets To Brazil: Complete MAPA Guide For Expats 2026 The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) EXPATS IN BRAZIL · EXPATS · BRAZIL, 25 MAY 2026

Key Facts

- No quarantine for dogs and cats entering Brazil from most countries, provided paperwork is complete and correct.

- Health certificate issued by an accredited vet, endorsed by your country's agriculture authority, valid for 10 days from issue.

- Microchip required - ISO 11784 or 11785 standard. Must be implanted before the rabies vaccination.

- Rabies vaccination - valid and current. First-time vaccinations require 30 days before entry is permitted.

- MAPA controls all entry - Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture inspectors meet you at the airport. Every document is checked on arrival.

Bringing pets to Brazil is entirely manageable - but the paperwork window is tight and the rules are non-negotiable. Miss one endorsement or arrive a day outside the certificate window and your animal goes into supervised holding. This guide walks through every requirement, in the right order, so that does not happen to you.





What MAPA requires: the complete list

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (MAPA) controls all pet imports. The requirements below apply to dogs and cats. Other animals - birds, reptiles, rodents - fall under a separate, considerably more complex regime that typically requires advance import permits issued months before travel.

For dogs and cats, the four core requirements are: a functioning ISO-standard microchip, a valid rabies vaccination, an antiparasitic treatment administered within a specific window before travel, and an official health certificate issued by an accredited veterinarian and endorsed by the competent authority of the exporting country.

All of these must be in order simultaneously. A valid certificate does not rescue an expired vaccination. A certificate issued 12 days before arrival is outside the 10-day window and will be rejected at the MAPA desk. The sequence matters as much as the individual items.

The microchip: implant this first

The microchip must comply with ISO 11784 or ISO 11785. Most chips implanted in Europe, North America and Australia already meet this standard. If your pet has a non-standard chip, have an ISO-compliant one implanted - and note that it must be in place before the rabies vaccination is administered. The vaccination record must reference the chip number.

Ask your vet to scan the chip and record the number clearly in the health certificate. MAPA inspectors scan on arrival and cross-reference with the certificate. A mismatch - even a single transposed digit - is grounds for detention.

Rabies vaccination: the 30-day rule

The rabies vaccination must be current. For a first-time vaccination, Brazilian regulations require 30 days to elapse before the animal is eligible for entry. This is the longest lead time in the entire process and must be planned well in advance.

For animals with an existing vaccination history, the booster must fall within the validity window specified on the original vaccine - typically one year, sometimes three years depending on the product. If the vaccination has lapsed, even by one day, it is treated as a first-time vaccination and triggers the 30-day wait.

Keep the original vaccination booklet. The health certificate will reference it, but MAPA inspectors may ask to see the underlying documentation to verify continuity of coverage.

Antiparasitic treatment for dogs

Dogs must receive an antiparasitic treatment against ectoparasites - ticks and fleas - administered between 1 and 15 days before entry into Brazil. The product name, dose, date and method of application must all appear on the health certificate. Cats are not currently subject to this requirement under MAPA rules, but verify the latest guidance before travel as regulations are periodically updated.

The health certificate: the 10-day window explained

The official health certificate must be issued by a government-accredited veterinarian in your home country and endorsed - officially stamped - by the relevant competent authority. In the United States this is the USDA APHIS. In the United Kingdom it is the APHA. In Germany it is the regional Veterinäramt. Each country has its own process and its own processing time.

The certificate is valid for 10 days from the date of issue. This means it must be issued no more than 10 days before your pet's arrival in Brazil - not 10 days before departure. On a long-haul journey with a stopover, factor in transit time.

Plan the vet appointment 7 to 8 days before your departure date. Endorse the certificate immediately - government endorsement can take 2 to 5 working days. Book a confirmed appointment in advance and call to confirm the turnaround time for your specific authority.

Cabin versus hold: airline rules for bringing pets to Brazil

MAPA requirements govern entry into Brazil. Airline policies govern how your pet boards the aircraft. These are separate systems and both must be satisfied independently.

Most major carriers allow small dogs and cats - typically under 8 kg combined weight with carrier - in the cabin. Larger animals travel in the temperature-controlled hold as checked baggage or cargo. Rules vary by airline, route and aircraft type. Book your pet's space at the time you book your ticket. Cabin spots are limited and fill quickly on popular routes to Brazil.

Carriers and crates must meet IATA standards for hold travel. For cabin travel, the carrier must fit under the seat in front of you. Have water available for long-haul flights and, if possible, request a bulkhead seat for more carrier space.

Arriving at GRU or GIG: MAPA inspection on arrival

After landing at Guarulhos (GRU) or Galeão (GIG), proceed to the MAPA inspection desk before going through regular customs. The inspector will check the health certificate, verify the microchip number, confirm the vaccination record and review the antiparasitic treatment date and product. If all documentation is correct, the process takes approximately 15 minutes and your pet is cleared for entry.

If documentation is incomplete or expired, the animal may be held at the airport's supervised kennel facility while the issue is resolved. This can take days and comes at significant cost. Using an experienced international pet transport specialist for document preparation costs a fraction of what a detention episode costs.

Brazilian registration after arrival

Once in Brazil, register your pet with a local veterinarian. Annual rabies vaccination is compulsory in most Brazilian municipalities. São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro run free municipal vaccination campaigns each year. Your local CRMV-registered vet can advise on any local requirements and issue a Brazilian Carteira de Vacinação - the local pet booklet - which replaces the international documents for day-to-day purposes.

Where to Act

MAPA official pet import requirements - gov/agricultura - the primary source. Verify before travel as requirements update periodically.

USDA APHIS (US residents) - - health certificate endorsement for pets travelling from the United States.

IPATA member pet transporters - ipata - accredited international pet transport specialists who handle the full documentation chain.

PetRelocation - petrelocation - specialist service with Brazil-specific experience, used widely by the expat community.

This is reporting, not veterinary or legal advice. Regulations change and individual circumstances vary. Verify all requirements directly with MAPA and your home country's competent authority before booking travel.

Frequently asked questions

Can I bring a bird or reptile to Brazil?

Birds and reptiles require an advance import permit from MAPA and are subject to CITES restrictions. The process is significantly more complex than for dogs and cats. Begin the application at least six months before your planned move.

Is there a quarantine period for pets entering Brazil?

No quarantine for dogs and cats, provided all documentation is complete and correct on arrival. If documentation is missing or expired, the animal may be held at the airport facility at the owner's expense until the issue is resolved.

What if my flight is delayed and the certificate expires?

If the 10-day window passes before you land, the certificate is void. You will need a new certificate before re-booking. Build buffer time into the issuance and have a contingency plan with your vet.

Do I need to keep my international documents after arriving in Brazil?

Yes. Keep the original health certificate and vaccination records. After arrival, a Brazilian vet will issue a local Carteira de Vacinação. Both sets of documents are worth retaining for any future international travel with your pet.

Next in the series

→ 15 - Learning Portuguese: The Expat Shortcut

→ 16 - Building a Social Life: Expat Communities in Brazil

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