AAP Targets BJP Over 2026 NEET Paper Leak, Alleges Zero Action

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday targed the BJP-led Central government over the 2026 NEET- UG paper leak controversy and said no action taken taken against the accused. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in MCD House, Ankush Narang alleged that the BJP government is not ready to fix accountablity.

AAP leader slams govt inaction

In a post on X, "The NEET paper leak has toyed with the futures of lakhs of hardworking students across the country, but instead of responding, the BJP government is running away from every issue" He also stated that the AAP raised the paper leak row in the MCH house. "Today, in the MCD House meeting, all councillors of "AAP" raised their voices in support of the students, but BJP Mayor Praveen Wahiya Ji avoided discussion and hastily passed the agenda before adjourning the House."

NEET पेपर लीक ने देश के लाखों मेहनती छात्रों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ किया है लेकिन भाजपा सरकार जवाब देने के बजाय हर मुद्दे से भाग रही है। आज एमसीडी सदन बैठक में“आप” के सभी पार्षदों ने छात्रों के हक में आवाज उठाई, मगर भाजपा के मेयर प्रवेश वाही जी ने चर्चा से बचते हुए आनन-फानन... twitter/YFlMMzHIUJ - Ankush Narang (@AnkushNarang_) May 25, 2026 "Under BJP rule, paper leaks are happening continuously, but action against the culprits is zero--what, is this BJP's idea of transparent governance?" the post read.

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled

This comes after NEET-UG 2026, which was conducted on May 3 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad at over 5,400 centres, with more than 22 lakh candidates appearing for the test.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators across the country, seeking their cooperation for the smooth, fair, and successful conduct of the NEET (UG) re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Ministry said in an official statement released on Monday.

"In view of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions, the Union Minister has also specifically urged them to ensure the availability of all essential basic facilities at examination centres for the convenience and well-being of aspirants," as per the Ministry. (ANI)

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