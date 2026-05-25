Apex Auto Solutions Inc Changes The Game With A High‐Trust, A+‐Quality Provider Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Apex Auto Solutions Inc Builds A+ BBB-Standard Platform to Unite Insurance, Financing, and a Simpler App Experience

Lincolnshire, IL, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Auto Solutions Inc today announced a new platform-style app experience that connects customers to insurance and financing options through high-standard providers, with a focus on businesses that meet A+ level trust and service expectations. The app is designed to give individuals and small businesses a simpler way to compare auto, personal and business products in one place instead of navigating separate, confusing processes for each service.





Within the Apex app, customers can explore competitive options for auto insurance, other insurance lines and financing, including opportunities to refinance existing auto loans. The goal is not to promise the single lowest price in the entire market, but to help customers pursue highly competitive, top-tier pricing by comparing strong providers, reducing unnecessary markup layers where possible and simplifying the review of offers. That combination of comparison, transparency and access to reputable partners is central to the platform's design.

The app experience is built around convenience as much as cost. Customers can move from discovery to comparison to next steps inside one organized interface, rather than repeating forms and phone calls with multiple companies. By unifying auto-related finance, personal insurance, business insurance and refinance pathways, Apex aims to create an“experience-first” environment where every customer can see their options more clearly and act with greater confidence.

Apex also highlights early internal results from its refinance efforts, where customers who engaged with the process have reported positive outcomes such as improved visibility into their choices, lower monthly payment opportunities or better loan structures. While individual results will always vary, these outcomes are consistent with broader market trends that show many borrowers benefit when they explore alternatives beyond their original lender.

In honor of Memorial Day, Apex is pairing its platform launch messaging with a commitment to veterans' mental health. Apex plans to contribute 30% of proceeds from qualifying Memorial Day campaign activity to a veterans' mental health foundation, reflecting the company's belief that supporting those who served should include tangible help for mental wellbeing.

Founder Matthew Corey put it this way:“It is a privilege to build something meaningful in service of customers across the United States. This Memorial Day, Apex honors the men and women who served and sacrificed for this country, and remains committed to building something worthy of the nation they defended.”





About Apex Auto Solutions Inc

Apex Auto Solutions Inc offers a unified set of financial‐readiness and coordination services that sit on top of lenders and insurance companies rather than replacing them. Core service categories Auto refinance preparation Helps customers gather information, understand payoff and rate options, and get organized so they are better positioned to apply with participating lenders; Apex itself does not originate or fund refinance loans. Home refinance preparation Similar prep/organization service for home loans: reviewing current terms, exploring potential lower‐payment scenarios, and preparing info for lender evaluation, without Apex acting as the lender. Insurance review and optimization Reviews auto insurance, home insurance, and related protection plans to identify over‐payments or coverage gaps and help customers adjust or shop options through appropriate providers. Protection plans and dealership products Helps customers evaluate and manage vehicle protection plans, certifications, and dealer add‐ons to avoid unnecessary cost and overlap. Credit‐readiness support Provides guidance and structured support aimed at improving credit‐readiness (organization, error spotting, payment behavior coaching) so customers are better prepared for future credit evaluations. Life‐insurance guidance Offers help reviewing existing term life insurance and exploring options to align coverage and cost, while connecting customers with licensed providers as needed. How the system works (1 text, centralized) Unified, text‐driven coordination Customers can start and manage these services through a single text thread, with Apex coordinating communication and follow‐up across multiple companies on the customer's behalf. Centralized financial visibility and tracking A mobile app (referenced in their press releases) gives customers a single dashboard to see service‐related information, savings history, and reminder notifications tied to the services Apex coordinates. Important limitations / what they do NOT do Apex Auto Solutions Inc does not originate, fund, or service loans and is not a bank or lender. Information and savings estimates are for reference only and do not guarantee specific outcomes; actual results vary by customer situation and lender/insurer decisions.

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