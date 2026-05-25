GENFIT Highlights Broad Scientific and Strategic Presence at EASL Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today highlights its broad participation at EASL Congress 2026. This visibility reflects both its scientific momentum and its active involvement in the ACLF ecosystem, as well as its position at an inflection point in MASH, while also highlighting the continuous progress made in PBC, driven by its partner Ipsen.

I. GENFIT Posters



Seven posters have been accepted for presentation at EASL Congress mainly covering GENFIT's key assets positioned in Acute on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and including GENFIT's latest work on Real-World data in ACLF.

ACLF – Scientific Data



Poster FRI-384: G1090N - Differential activity of nitazoxanide vs rifaximin in lipopolysaccharide-induced disease models

Poster FRI-383: G1090N - Effect of nitazoxanide on organ failures in disease models of alcohol-mediated ACLF Poster FRI-412: SRT-015 - Balancing immune dysfunction in ACLF: ASK1 inhibitor SRT-015 mitigates inflammatory responses while enhancing immune antibacterial defenses



ACLF – Real-World Data



Poster TOP-032: Real-world data highlight gaps in hospital care and access to gastroenterologists or hepatologists in patients with acutely decompensated cirrhosis

Poster SAT-468: Clinical impact of bacterial infections in acutely decompensated cirrhosis: insights from 4.97 million admissions

Poster SAT-478: Use and effectiveness of lactulose and rifaximin in patients with cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopathy Poster WED-499: Closing the coding gap: International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 code K76.82 for hepatic encephalopathy achieves rapid uptake in U.S. real world practice

GENFIT did not submit data on GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma at this stage, as dose escalation in the ongoing Phase 1 study is continuing. Given its oncology focus, this program is expected to be featured at international congresses such as ASCO1 and ESMO2.

II. ACLF elevated to a strategic priority across the ecosystem

As a result of GENFIT's efforts, engagement around ACLF has strengthened, advancing understanding of key clinical and regulatory challenges and positioning ACLF as a shared strategic priority among leading stakeholders, including the Forum for Collaborative Research. This momentum is set to materialize at the following two key events at the 2026 congress.

May 26, 2026: Global Consensus Meeting on Harmonizing the Definition of ACLF

For the first time, EASL and its sister societies AASLD3, APASL4, ALEH5, and SOLDA6 will come together to forge a unified global definition of ACLF. This initiative aims to overcome long-standing regional differences and accelerate progress for patients worldwide.

The first outcomes of this collaboration will be presented during this multistakeholder event, taking place at the Porta Fira Hotel in Barcelona, the day before the official start of EASL Congress 2026.

May 27, 2026: ACLF Insights event

GENFIT and EF CLIF will co‐host their annual ACLF Insights event, beginning with an update from Dr. Veronica Miller, PhD, Adjunct Professor at Berkeley Public Health and Director of the Forum for Collaborative Research (USA), and Dr. Richard Moreau, MD, Senior Scientist at INSERM and Director of the European Foundation for the Study of Chronic Liver Failure (EF CLIF). They will introduce the governance framework of the ACLF Program announced at the end of last year by the Forum for Collaborative Research and recently launched.

Dr. Jonel Trebicka, MD, PhD, Head of Department and Professor of Medicine at the University of Münster (Germany), will then discuss translational science and highlight key approaches used in the field.

GENFIT will close the session with an update on its programs.

III. Rising importance of GENFIT's MASH non-invasive diagnostic



MASH will be a prominent area of interest at the EASL Congress, with around 250 abstracts including 4 late breakers presented in the 2026 edition, including contributions from large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This momentum reflects a rapidly expanding therapeutic market, highlighted by the near-blockbuster performance of first approved treatments in their initial year, further increasing the need for scalable patient identification.

While GENFIT will not be presenting data this year, its NIS2+® non-invasive diagnostic technology is already embedded in EASL–EASD–EASO guidelines. As therapies expand, addressing persistent underdiagnosis and enabling patient identification at scale becomes critical, reinforcing the strategic positioning of GENFIT's technology.

IV. New data presented by Ipsen on Iqirvo® in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)



Ipsen will be presenting six new datasets during the EASL Congress, including late-breaking abstracts bringing new insights into disease management, combining real-world evidence and patient-reported outcomes to better understand both disease progression and patient experience:



Poster LBP-033: Elafibranor treatment results in rapid reductions in biochemical markers and symptom burden: data from the ongoing prospective, non-interventional ELFINITY phase IV global study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis

Poster LBP-018: Improvements in fatigue in patients with primary biliary cholangitis treated with elafibranor: Patient-Reported Outcome Measurement Information System Fatigue Short Form 7a (PFSF 7a) data from the phase III ELATIVE® trial

Poster LBP-023: Real-world outcomes in patients with primary biliary cholangitis who initiated elafibranor treatment with baseline alkaline phosphatase less than 1.67× the upper limit of normal

Poster SAT-396: Bone mineral density is stable in patients with primary biliary cholangitis receiving up to 3.5 years of elafibranor treatment

Poster SAT-364: Long-term improvements in lipid profiles with elafibranor treatment, and favourable safety with concomitant statin use, in patients with primary biliary cholangitis during the open-label extension of the phase III ELATIVE® trial Poster SAT-300: Long-term treatment with elafibranor improves markers of immune response and inflammation in primary biliary cholangitis

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ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.7 Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorpTM certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in EASL Congress 2026, the expected scientific and strategic momentum in Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF), the growing importance of MASH and related diagnostic technologies, the advancement of GENFIT's research and development programs, including in ACLF and other indications, the ongoing development of GNS561, and the potential progress and impact of elafibranor in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) by Ipsen. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect",“target”,“may”,“will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company's public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. 26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website () and the AMF's website (), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |

...

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel: 06 87 88 47 26 | ...

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 |...

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 |

1 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

2 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

3 The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, a professional organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of hepatology

4 Asia-Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver, a regional organization supporting research and education in hepatology.

5 Latin American Association for the Study of the Liver, a scientific association promoting liver research and education in Latin America.

6 Society on Liver Disease in Africa, an organization promoting liver health research and education across Africa

7 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®

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GENFIT Highlights Broad Scientific and Strategic Presence at EASL Congress 2026