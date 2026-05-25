United States Mint Releases Declaration Of Independence Quarters Into Circulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin shipping the 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarter honoring the Declaration of Independence to the Federal Reserve for distribution to commercial banks and financial institutions on June 1.

The Declaration of Independence Quarter obverse (heads) features Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and third President of the United States. The inscriptions are“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“1776 ~ 2026.” The reverse (tails) depicts the Liberty Bell ringing. While it is unclear whether it rang out in July 1776, the Liberty Bell often rang to draw people near and share an announcement, or a declaration. The Bell's crack is visible; the fragility of the Bell echoing the fragility of a young nation at its founding. The inscriptions are“THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE,”“QUARTER DOLLAR,”“LIBERTY,” and“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330 ), and signed into law on January 13, 2021, by President Donald J. Trump, these coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty by reflecting our country's founding principles and honoring our Nation's history.

For more information on the Semiquincentennial Coin Program and future collectible products, visit the Mint's website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources



Sign up to receive United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletters, Coins Online and Lessons That Make Cents. Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram; visit and subscribe to our YouTube channel to view videos about the Mint.

CONTACT: Sharon McPike United States Mint 202-354-7222...