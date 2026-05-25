Odisha Sizzles Under Extreme Heat, IMD Issues Red Alert For Three Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for severe heat wave and warm night conditions for Sambalpur, Bolangir and Boudh districts of Odisha for the next three days.

Speaking on the latest weather update, Manorama Mohanty, IMD Director, Bhubaneswar, on Monday said severe heat wave conditions are continuing across several parts of Odisha, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in multiple districts.

The IMD official further added that six places in the state recorded temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above in the last 24 hours. Titlagarh in Balangir district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 45.8 degrees Celsius.

In addition, 18 places across Odisha reported temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius or more, indicating persistent heat wave conditions in the state during the last 24 hours.

On Monday, Sambalpur recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, while the mercury was 42 and 37.6 degrees Celsius at Hirakud and Bhubaneswar, respectively, at 2.30 pm. Mohanty said the IMD has issued a Red Alert for heat wave and warm night conditions in Sambalpur, Balangir and Boudh districts for the next three days.

An Orange Alert has been issued for Sonepur and Kalahandi districts, while a Yellow Alert remains in force for Kandhamal district.

She further stated that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in the coastal Odisha districts, as well as Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Rayagada and Ganjam districts over the next three days.

For May 28, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Sambalpur, Bargarh and Balangir districts, while Yellow Alerts have been sounded for Sonepur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh districts.

Mohanty said heat wave conditions are expected to continue till May 29 in several western Odisha districts, including Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur and Boudh.

However, she added that there is a possibility of a gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius after the next four days.

The IMD official also forecast thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at one or two places in Mayurbhanj and several coastal Odisha districts over the coming days.