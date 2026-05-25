Bengal Govt Takes In-Principle Decision To Implement Key Project Jointly With Centre

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) The new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled West Bengal government on Monday took an in-principle decision to implement the state's crucial flood control-cum-drainage project, popularly known as the "Ghatal Master Plan", jointly with the Union government, with the expenditure to be shared equally between the Centre and the state.

The project had long remained stalled because of the reluctance of the previous Trinamool Congress-ruled and Mamata Banerjee-led state government to implement it jointly with the BJP-ruled Union government.

However, with the“double-engine” government now in power in West Bengal, the decks were cleared on the issue at a crucial meeting chaired by CM Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna. The meeting was attended by all departmental secretaries.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the state Irrigation Department to work out the expenditure that would have to be borne by the state exchequer and also prepare a blueprint for the agreement with the Union government at the earliest, a state government official present at the meeting confirmed.

Implementation of the project is expected to resolve the long-standing problem of inundation in large parts of South Bengal, especially West Midnapore district and adjoining areas, during every monsoon.

At the meeting, the official said, the Chief Minister also directed the state Health Department to finalise the modalities for implementation of Ayushman Bharat, the centrally sponsored health scheme, by June 8.

“The Chief Minister also gave a clear message that there should be no further delay in implementing central health schemes in the state,” the state government official said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also stressed employment generation in the state and directed officials to immediately start the 100-day job scheme under the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin) project, which was previously known as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Central funds under the project had remained stalled for the last two years because of alleged large-scale corruption during the previous regime in the implementation of the scheme.