AYUSHEXCIL, Spices Board Sign Pact To Boost Ayush Exports

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) AYUSHEXCIL and the Spices Board of India on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen India's global leadership in traditional wellness and natural products.

The collaboration aims to promote global cooperation in Ayush products and medicinal spices by strengthening export promotion, quality assurance, standardisation, research, innovation, and international market development for functional foods, nutraceuticals, herbal extracts, and value-added Ayurvedic and spice-based products, according to an official statement.

Under the partnership, both organisations will work together on branding initiatives, traceability frameworks, scientific validation, capacity building, Codex engagement, and joint participation in international trade fairs and promotional activities.

The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for exporters, farmers, MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, and stakeholders across the Ayush and spices sectors, thereby enhancing India's export growth and global visibility in the wellness economy, the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Dr Anurag Sharma, Chairman, AYUSHEXCIL, and M. S. Manivannan, Secretary, Spices Board of India, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.

The minister described the agreement between AYUSHEXCIL and the Spices Board of India as a“visionary and forward-looking partnership”.

Highlighting India's rich heritage, Jadhav noted that Ayurveda and Indian spices have for centuries symbolised preventive healthcare, balanced living, and natural wellness knowledge.

He expressed satisfaction with the collaboration's focus on critical areas such as quality enhancement, traceability, scientific validation, innovation, export promotion, and the development of international markets.

He also highlighted the proposed“Spice and Heal” initiative, noting that it could become a powerful branding campaign positioning India as a global leader in holistic health and natural healing solutions.

Emphasising the government's commitment to empowering MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and young innovators, the minister said the initiative aligns closely with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Heal in India.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently recognised India's traditional knowledge systems and wellness heritage as important pillars of the country's global identity and economic progress.

The minister expressed confidence in the partnership's long-term impact, saying the MoU would open new avenues for export growth, employment generation, rural development, farmer empowerment, and international collaboration.