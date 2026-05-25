Ranveer Singh Issues Official Statement After FWICE Boycott: Hold Highest Regard For Film Fraternity

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) After FWICE announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh, the 'Dhurandhar' actor decided to break his silence in the matter, saying that he holds the film fraternity in the highest regard.

In their official statement, the workers' federation claimed it had sent Ranveer many notices before deciding on a boycott.

Putting all the speculations surrounding the matter to rest, Ranveer's Official spokesperson shared a statement saying,“Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson added.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani complained to FWICE that they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of their movie "Don 3", which Ranveer dropped out of at the last minute.

As per the statement issued by the federation, Ranveer responded to their several communications, saying that "FWICE would not be the appropriate forum for the complainants to raise their grievances and further stated that the issues raised were contractual in nature and would require adjudication before the appropriate legal forum."

Announcing their decision to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer, FWICE shared, "Considering the conduct displayed towards the Federation and the stakeholders associated with the project, the office bearers of FWTCE have resolved to issue a Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Mr. Ranveer Singh."

"FWICE remains open to Meeting with Mr. Ranveer Singh to hear his side of the matter and to take the issue forward towards arriving at an amicable and final resolution in the interest of both parties," they added.