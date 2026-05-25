Heatwave Alert: Delhi CM Says Govt Ensuring Relief Reaches The Needy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Amid the continuing severe heat and heatwave conditions in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that the government is working on a large scale to provide relief to people.

Special arrangements have been made through Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones across all 13 districts of the capital to protect citizens, labourers, commuters, and needy people from the heat, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the objective of the Delhi government is not only to run the administration but also to ensure the safety and convenience of every citizen.

During this period of extreme heat, the government is working on the ground with utmost sensitivity so that no one suffers from the heat, she said, adding that initiatives such as Mobile Heat Relief Units and Cooling Zones reflect the government's spirit of public service and humanitarian approach.

The Delhi government is continuously monitoring the situation, and relief arrangements will be further strengthened as required, she said.

The Chief Minister informed that the entire arrangement is being operated under the supervision of the Revenue Department.

Through Mobile Heat Relief Units, relief was provided to approximately 2.65 lakh people across all 13 districts of Delhi between May 6 and May 23, she said.

During this period, around 1,13,900 litres of cold drinking water were distributed to protect people from heat and dehydration. In addition, more than one lakh ORS packets were distributed to help people avoid heatstroke and dehydration, she said.

To protect people from the harsh sun, 44,646 gamchas and 30,864 caps were also distributed, she said.

Under this campaign, assistance reached a large number of people in the North-East, East, South-West, and New Delhi districts.

According to the Chief Minister, it has also been ensured that the locations of the Mobile Heat Relief Unit vehicles are changed daily so that relief can reach more crowded areas and needy people.

This campaign will continue till July, she said, adding that special Cooling Zones have also been established in various districts of the capital, where people are being provided facilities to rest for some time and obtain relief from the heat.

These Cooling Zones have been set up especially keeping in mind the needs of citizens, rickshaw pullers, labourers, and people working in the open, said a statement.