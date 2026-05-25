Sri Lanka Announces Squads For West Indies Tour Kusal Mendis To Lead

Leadership Roles Announced for West Indies Tour

Sri Lanka named their squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies, with the series set to feature all three formats. Experienced wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been appointed captain for both the ODI and T20I squads while all-rounder Kamindu Mendis will serve as vice-captain in the two white-ball formats, as per ICC website.

For the Test series, Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side, with Kamindu Mendis named vice-captain once again.

Squad Composition and Key Players

The ODI squad features the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera, strengthening the bowling attack. Young batting prospects Kamil Mishara and Pavan Rathnayake have also earned selection as Sri Lanka continues to build towards the next ICC cycle.

The red-ball squad includes experienced names such as Dinesh Chandimal, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara, alongside uncapped and fringe players as Sri Lanka look to add important points in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the standings, with a win and a draw in two Tests.

Selectors have also rewarded domestic performers, including Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha, with places in the touring party.

Venues Confirmed

All six white-ball games will take place at Sabina Park, Kingston, while the two Tests are set for Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.

ODI Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

T20I Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake, Kusal Mendis (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

Test Squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, Kasun Rajitha. (ANI)

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