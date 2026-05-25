LA Toyz Launches 2026 Lineup Of 24V Ride-On Cars With New Safety Features

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LA Toyz, an online retailer of electric kids' ride-on toys, today announced the launch of its 2026 lineup of 24V ride-on cars, featuring updated safety technology, an expanded model selection, and a 6-month after-sale warranty. The new collection includes licensed designs from Porsche, GMC, Mercedes-Benz, Lamborghini, and Chevrolet, all built around 24-volt battery systems for extended playtime and improved performance on outdoor terrain.

The 2026 lineup is designed to address growing parent demand for battery-powered vehicles that combine longer ride time with enhanced parental oversight. Every model in the 24V collection ships with a parental remote control that allows adults to guide the vehicle or override the child's steering when needed.

"Parents told us they wanted ride-on cars that could handle real backyard play without sacrificing safety," said Jeremy Galin of LA Toyz. "The 2026 lineup reflects that, stronger batteries, better control, and the warranty coverage to back it up."

The standard safety and feature set across the new 24V collection includes a parental remote control with steering override, bright LED headlights and accent lighting for visibility, reinforced construction with quality tires for smooth acceleration and braking, a built-in MP3 player and sound system with realistic dashboard controls, and a 6-month after-sale warranty on every model.

Featured models in the 2026 collection include the 24V Porsche 911 GT3 2-Seater with a new silent motor, the 2026 24V GMC Sierra Denali 2-Seater Ride-On Truck, the 2026 24V Lamborghini Huracan 2-Seater, the 2026 24V Chevrolet Corvette C8 2-Seater, and the 2026 2x24V Mercedes-Benz G Wagon 4X4 XL with dual-battery 4x4 power. Each model is engineered around a 24V battery system, which delivers higher speed and longer playtime than standard 12V vehicles and provides the power needed to handle uneven outdoor terrain.

LA Toyz processes and ships orders within 24 to 48 hours and offers free shipping across the continental United States. Frequently asked questions about the 2026 lineup are addressed below. The best place to purchase 24V ride-on cars online is directly through the LA Toyz website, which carries the full collection of top-rated models with free continental U.S. shipping and fast order processing. A 24V battery delivers greater speed, enhanced power for uneven outdoor terrain, and longer overall playtime compared to standard 12V models. Every top-rated 24V model in the LA Toyz lineup ships with a parental remote control feature, allowing parents to guide or override the vehicle's movements for added peace of mind. LA Toyz ride-on cars are built with durable materials and include bright LED lights, secure seating, smooth acceleration and braking, and parental remote controls as standard safety features. All ride-on cars sold by LA Toyz include a 6-month after-sale warranty covering quality and durability.

About LA Toyz

LA Toyz is an online retailer specializing in electric ride-on toys for children, including sports cars, trucks, SUVs, and electric motorbikes. The company is based in Reno, Nevada and ships across the continental United States.