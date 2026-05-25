DGCA Issues Ebola Precaution SOP For Airlines Linked To Congo, Uganda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over Ebola cases reported in parts of Africa, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airlines operating flights connected to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, mandating enhanced health screening and precautionary measures for incoming passengers.

The aviation regulator said the SOP is aimed at strengthening India's preparedness against potential cross-border health risks and ensuring early detection of suspected Ebola cases among international travellers. Airlines have been directed to implement mandatory passenger health declarations and adhere to strict monitoring protocols for passengers arriving from the affected regions.

Under the new guidelines, airlines must ensure compliance with health screening requirements, including the identification of suspected cases, immediate isolation measures and coordination with airport health authorities. Carriers have also been instructed to facilitate segregated seating arrangements for passengers displaying symptoms or suspected of infection during transit to minimise the risk of transmission.

The DGCA has made it mandatory for passengers travelling from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to complete health declaration forms before boarding. The measure is intended to help authorities identify potential risk cases at an early stage and enable timely medical intervention if required.

The SOP covers a wide range of international carriers operating routes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, Air Tanzania, Egyptair, Qatar Airways, Uganda Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Air France, Etihad Airways, Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air.

For Uganda, the guidelines apply to airlines such as Uganda Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Arabia, Emirates, Flydubai, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, Egyptair, Air Tanzania, Air India, Salam Air, Druk Air, Turkish Airlines, IndiGo, Flynas, KLM and Etihad Airways.

The move comes as authorities remain vigilant over the spread of Ebola in certain African regions, with aviation and health agencies working together to strengthen surveillance measures at international entry points and prevent the importation of infectious diseases into the country.