CDS General Anil Chauhan Chairs Concluding Meeting Of Chiefs Of Staff Committee

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Ahead of his superannuation later this month, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan chaired the concluding Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting on Monday, an official said.

General Chauhan has been serving as the second CDS since September 30, 2022, the Defence Ministry official said.

The Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), said in a message on X,“Today marked the concluding Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting for General Anil Chauhan #CDS & Permanent Chairman #COSC and Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS ahead of their superannuation later this month.”

“As members, their leadership strengthened Jointness, Integration, Operational Synergy amongst the Services, including the march towards Theaterisation, leaving a lasting imprint on the Defence Forces,” it said.

“The Indian Defence Forces express deepest gratitude and best wishes to both distinguished leaders,” said Headquarters, IDS.

The Centre has appointed Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani is the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), succeeding General Chauhan, whose tenure is set to conclude on May 30.

Along with assuming charge as the country's top military officer, Lieutenant General Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs from the date he takes over the post until further orders.

Announcing the appointment, the Ministry of Defence described Lt Gen Raja Subramani as a highly decorated officer with over 40 years of distinguished military service.

"A highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service, Lt Gen Raja Subramani has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 2025. He earlier served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and GOC-in-C, Central Command, besides commanding key operational formations along the Western and Northern fronts," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Lt Gen Raja Subramani began his military journey at the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. Over the years, he built an extensive operational and strategic profile through several key appointments within the Army and the Defence establishment.

After attending the Joint Services Command Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, he returned to India and took over as Brigade Major of a mountain brigade. He later studied at the National Defence College in New Delhi.

The officer also possesses an impressive academic background. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an M.Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

During his long military career spanning more than 35 years, Lt Gen Subramani served across a variety of operational environments and conflict zones. He also represented India abroad as Defence Attache at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan.