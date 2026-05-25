Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar Declines To Comment On CM Siddaramaiah's Delhi Trip

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday declined to comment on the rumours of a change in the state's leadership amid Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Delhi trip.

CM Siddaramaiah has confirmed that he is being summoned by the national leadership for a meeting in the national capital at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Addressing a joint press conference at the state Congress office here, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief and a strong contender for the top post, declined to answer a question on whether discussions regarding the Chief Minister's post would take place during Siddaramaiah's visit. "I do not know anything about that issue, and I will not react to it," he said.

Asked about his possible visit to Delhi amid speculation over political developments in the state, he said he would travel if summoned by the party leadership.

“If the party calls us, we will go. If (Congress General Secretary in charge of state Randeep Singh) Surjewala asks me to come to Delhi, I will go. Otherwise, I will stay here. We have to go whenever the party calls,” he said.

Responding to questions about the Congress guarantee schemes amid rising inflation, Shivakumar said the BJP practised politics based on caste and religion, whereas the Congress focused on people's livelihoods.

"They do politics based on emotions linked to caste and religion. We do politics based on people's lives, sweat and hard work," he said.

Commenting on BJP President Nitin Nabin's reported direction to party leaders to work towards returning to power in Karnataka in 2028, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Congress would retain power.

"Amit Shah had once said the BJP would win 122 seats and asked everyone to prepare for power. I had then predicted that Congress would win 136 seats. Even today, I am saying this - write it down - D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress party will return to power in Karnataka in 2028," he declared.