Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Pen Sweet Birthday Notes For Kunal Kemmu

It's actor Kunal Kemmu birthday on Monday, and his loved one made sure to pamper him with special messages on social media. Kunal's wife and actor Soha Ali Khan penned a sweet note on Instagram, calling him her "favourite human." She also shared several pictures from Kunal's birthday bash, which was attended by the couple's close friends from the industry. "Happy birthday to my favourite human @kunalkemmu," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Neha Dhupia also gave a birthday shout-out to Kunal. "Kunnnnaaaallll... Har saal ki tarah iss saal toh aur phi vibe hai vibe hai!!!!!! love happy happy birthday...lots of love," she posted.

Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut 'VIBE'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal will be seen sharing screen space with Preity Zinta in his directorial 'VIBE'. Written and directed by Kemmu, the film features him alongside Preity G Zinta, who makes her much-anticipated return to the screen, Sparsh Shrivastava, and up-and-coming debutant Vanshika Dhir in lead roles.

VIBE "centres on two inseparable friends whose ordinary, unassuming lives spiral into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit."

On being a part of 'Vibe', Preity earlier said, "When I heard the script, I just fell down laughing. And it was just so funny. I just couldn't say no to it."

The film is scheduled to be released on September 18. (ANI)

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